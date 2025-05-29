South Minneapolis boasts the Twin Cities’ first public clay tennis courts. These friends are raising money to build more.

With the French Open underway in Paris, fans may notice that the world’s greatest players are matching off on clay courts — common throughout Europe yet mostly a perk of private clubs in the United States.
Local tennis lovers, who founded the nonprofit Minneapolis Community Clay Courts, are helping the cash-strapped Park Board complete asphalt-to-clay conversions. Their mission: Bring public clay facilities to the Twin Cities and build the community to maintain them in perpetuity.
Minneapolis Community Clay Courts is now raising money to install new banks along Minnehaha Creek, where infamously decrepit asphalt courts were demolished last year to make way for reconstruction.
Clay courts are softer and easier on players’ joints, said Charles Weed, the group’s 58-year-old founder. They allow aging players to stay in the game they love, and they also help beginners hone proper ball placement and court coverage techniques by slowing down the game.
“It’s hard to keep playing tennis and not have your joints really just start to deteriorate,” Weed said. “A lot of my friends are my age too. So we just started thinking, ‘Well, why can’t we have a clay court here that we take care of?’”
Weed said he was inspired by visiting a little town in New Hampshire, where a group of regular older men had built a clay court and were taking care of it themselves. None of them had the knee braces Weed was so used to seeing in the age bracket.
He pitched the Park Board, which had a bunch of deteriorating courts systemwide in need of resurfacing, on the idea of uncrackable clay courts that volunteers with Minneapolis Community Clay Courts would help with the daily upkeep (sweeping and watering). Park staff were on board.
In 2021, Minneapolis Community Clay Courts partnered with the Park Board to open the metropolitan area’s first public clay courts at Waveland Triangle Park in the Linden Hills neighborhood.