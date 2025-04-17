Minneapolis

Minneapolis Park commissioners approve new policy against smoking marijuana, but will not criminalize

A Park Board committee on Wednesday night debated whether to make smoking on parkland a misdemeanor.

By Susan Du

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 17, 2025 at 2:58AM
Cannabis vegetates in a flower room within a mixed use building at the Prairie Island Indian Community's cannabis cultivation site in Welch, Minn. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A new policy for Minneapolis parks, banning smoking of THC and cannabis products, sailed through committee during the Park Board’s regular meeting Wednesday night.

Smoking and vaping is already banned on parkland. After the state’s legalization of adult recreational use, commissioners agreed to clarify that the prohibition extends to cannabis.

Commissioners of the Administration and Finance committee also approved regulations for the sale of THC drinks and edibles of no more than 5 mg by licensed or permitted vendors, such as park restaurants and event organizers like Twin Cities Pride, which hosts the Pride Festival in Loring Park each year.

Under the new policy against smoking, enforcement would rely on park staff, including police, to inform patrons and warn violators to leave parks.

A debate ensued at one point Wednesday about whether to escalate the policy to an ordinance, which would make it enforceable as a petty misdemeanor and punishable by a ticket and fine.

Commissioners Charles Rucker and Elizabeth Shaffer sponsored the ordinance and argued it would protect minors and set boundaries.

“I have been with young kids that [were] smoking, that was laced with something that we had to take to HCMC where they use this charcoal to get everything out of the system,” said Rucker. “It’s a danger to our kids, period.”

Shaffer said the increased penalty would let people know “there is a consequence if the rule is violated.”

Other commissioners reacted skeptically, noting that under current federal immigration enforcement, there have been stories of individuals losing legal status over low-level violations. A University of Minnesota student is suing Immigration and Customs Enforcement for terminating his status over speeding and parking tickets, the Sahan Journal reported this week.

Commissioner Steffanie Musich urged her colleagues to oppose making smoking on parkland a crime.

“When the state of Minnesota made marijuana legal, they noted that part of the reason they were doing so was because the laws on the books were disproportionately impacting people of color and young people in our state, because those were the people that were getting the police called on them for using this substance,” she said. “I believe that by recriminalizing this activity, we would be perpetuating what the legalization was attempting to prevent.”

Ultimately, the ordinance resolution failed.

Under the new cannabis policy, ceremonial use of traditional tobacco, which is recognized in many American Indian communities, would be exempt.

The policy will now go to a vote by the full board of commissioners.

