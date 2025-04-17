Minneapolis Park commissioners approve new policy against smoking marijuana, but will not criminalize

A new policy for Minneapolis parks, banning smoking of THC and cannabis products, sailed through committee during the Park Board’s regular meeting Wednesday night.
Smoking and vaping is already banned on parkland. After the state’s legalization of adult recreational use, commissioners agreed to clarify that the prohibition extends to cannabis.
Commissioners of the Administration and Finance committee also approved regulations for the sale of THC drinks and edibles of no more than 5 mg by licensed or permitted vendors, such as park restaurants and event organizers like Twin Cities Pride, which hosts the Pride Festival in Loring Park each year.
Under the new policy against smoking, enforcement would rely on park staff, including police, to inform patrons and warn violators to leave parks.
A debate ensued at one point Wednesday about whether to escalate the policy to an ordinance, which would make it enforceable as a petty misdemeanor and punishable by a ticket and fine.
Commissioners Charles Rucker and Elizabeth Shaffer sponsored the ordinance and argued it would protect minors and set boundaries.
“I have been with young kids that [were] smoking, that was laced with something that we had to take to HCMC where they use this charcoal to get everything out of the system,” said Rucker. “It’s a danger to our kids, period.”
Shaffer said the increased penalty would let people know “there is a consequence if the rule is violated.”