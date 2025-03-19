Minneapolis abruptly removed a popular downtown playground. Residents want it back.

A popular playground used to be the highlight of the Loring Greenway, a carefully tended garden trail connecting downtown Minneapolis’ Nicollet Mall to the Loring Park neighborhood.
But an inspection by the city last fall found structural problems. Seemingly overnight, all play structures were torn out of the ground, leaving shocked neighbors looking down at a pit of sand and wondering if any equipment could have been salvaged.
“Unfortunately, there was little notice when it disappeared,” said John Van Heel, president of the nonprofit Loring Greenway Association. “And also unfortunately, there was no plan ahead of time to replace the playground when it needed to be replaced.”
Now at the onset of spring, the great Loring Greenway sandpit looks no better than last fall. Neighbors eager for a plan packed a meeting at the Loring Community Arts Center on Tuesday night to hear short- and long-term solutions offered by staff. Many were grandparents, who populate the nearby condos, and parents with tots enrolled in the area day cares.
Short-term solutions
City project manager David Bauer suggested just letting kids enjoy the site as a sand pit this summer. The city might bring in a storage cabinet of beach toys and a sprinkler to get the sand wet and buildable if residents were amenable.
He discouraged people from dragging in any “backyard” remedies, like discount swing sets some grandparents have been eyeing online, because the city requires professional installation of play equipment for liability reasons.
Another option is to get the Park Board to set up a “pop-up park.” This is an anti-violence summer program that involves park staff pulling up in neighborhoods with a van and setting up a tent with music, video games and crafts.
Long-term solutions
Consultant Tim Solomonson of Midwest Playscapes presented three concept plans for a permanent replacement playground.