Minneapolis Park Board sets sights on closing the ‘missing link’ of the Grand Rounds Scenic Byway

What would this cost and what’s behind the latest push?

The MPRB estimates the full project to cost nearly $30 million.

Aldrich said the project is currently funded with $6 million for near-term design, land acquisition and construction.

A number of plans were development but went nowhere over the last 100 years to complete the Grand Rounds, according to the MPRB. There was momentum in 2009 among community members and the MPRB, but a proposal was never adopted by the Metropolitan Council because of a lack of interagency support for the trail route.

That proposal was revisited in 2019 as part of a planning effort around all Minneapolis neighborhood parks east of the Mississippi River. An updated plan for the Grand Rounds was then adopted by the MPRB and the Metropolitan Council.

The Minnesota state legislature provided $5.5 million to the project as part of a 2023 state infrastructure bill. That same year, the MPRB began prioritizing funding for unfinished regional park projects, such as the Grand Rounds.

What does the public think about it?