Some Minneapolis City Council members want to stop Waymo driverless cars

Several Minneapolis City Council members want to stop Waymo from bringing its fleet of autonomous electric vehicles to the city.
Last month, Waymo officials began testing the signature white Jaguar I-Pace SUVs and Zeekr RT vehicles, collecting data and mapping the city, and has said it will begin offering rides in a few months.
The arrival of the driverless ride-hailing company has alarmed the ride-share community, particularly the East African community, which relies heavily on the industry for jobs.
Waymo sells itself as the “future of transportation” and safer than cars operated by drivers because it “does not get drunk, tired or distracted.”
The company already operates in warmer cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco, and recently partnered with Uber to expand to Austin, Texas and Atlanta.
Council Member Jamal Osman — who represents Ward 6, which has a large East African community with many ride-share drivers — said the advent of Waymo is a “huge concern,” and “people are afraid” because thousands of immigrants and people of color rely on ride-sharing work and are already struggling to make it.
“It will put thousands of people out of work,” he said.
State law is silent on whether automated vehicles can be tested or drive passengers in Minnesota, and the issue is expected to be raised in the upcoming legislative session.