Driverless taxis in Minneapolis? State lawmakers not so sure

As Waymo starts testing robotaxis for Minneapolis, lawmakers say they must consider new regulations before they start driving themselves on Minnesota roads.

By Greta Kaul and

Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 20, 2025 at 11:45PM
A Waymo vehicle, left, drives in San Bruno, Calif., on Sept. 30. (Jeff Chiu/The Associated Press)

Waymo is starting to map Minneapolis’ streets as it prepares to launch its driverless ride-hailing service.

At first, Waymo said it will test the technology with people stationed behind the wheel, even if they aren’t really driving. Ultimately, though, the company plans to launch driverless robotaxis, already available in cities like San Francisco, Phoenix and Austin, Texas.

Is that legal in Minnesota?

That’s not really clear. “Minnesota law is silent, essentially, on the issue,” said Frank Douma, state and local policy outreach director of the Humphrey School of Public Affairs’ infrastructure finance institute.

Waymo’s announcement could push the Minnesota Legislature, which has yet to take action regulating autonomous vehicles, to join an increasing number of U.S. states that have imposed guardrails on the technology when the session starts in February.

“We will, of course, make sure that we do it in a measured format that ensures the safety of occupants and the public,” said Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, “but it’s definitely a technology that’s changing and revolutionizing transit in America.”

Rep. Jon Koznick addresses a crowd during an election night party in Lakeville on Nov. 5. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Koznick, who co-chairs the House Transportation and Finance Policy, said he’s researching policies in other states that have allowed Waymos. But he also said he believes the technology is safe and wants Minnesota to be “permissive” to services like Waymo.

DFLers may prove more skeptical. Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, has some questions. Lawmakers need to look at who would be held liable if a Waymo collides with someone, and whether first responders can disable vehicles in the case of emergencies, he said. They also need to explore how Uber and Lyft drivers will be affected, whether customers’ data will be protected and whether video surveillance in vehicles will be provided to law enforcement and more.

“We’re open to Waymo coming in, of course,” Dibble said, “but just have a lot of questions.”

In the absence of federal regulation, various states have taken their own approaches to autonomous vehicles, Douma said. California is among the more restrictive while Michigan and Texas have been more permissive.

“Generally, the federal government regulates the vehicle and the states regulate the person — the driver,” he said. “Which gets increasingly blurry now that the cars drive themselves.”

A Waymo vehicle waits as a pedestrian walks on a crosswalk at the San Jose Mineta International Airport in San Jose, Calif., on Nov. 12. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/The Associated Press)

In Minnesota, a governor’s advisory council has been discussing how to prepare for the opportunities and challenges that come with automated vehicles.

At their most recent meeting in October, members discussed mandating the vehicles meet national safety requirements and have certain safety features. They recommended operators file a plan that outlines how the vehicles would interact with law enforcement and emergency medical services. Their recommendations are in line with other states, Douma said.

But in the past, bills proposed in the Legislature on the subject have gone nowhere, he added.

For places where cold weather is a factor, regulations “probably didn’t feel like an urgent challenge back then, but it’s happening now,” said Greg Stevens, an engineer and the research director of Mcity, a public-private research partnership at the University of Michigan studying autonomous vehicles.

Autonomous vehicles have the potential to disrupt many industries in Minnesota, from trucking to logistics and taxis.

Eid Ali, president of an organization that represents thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers, said his association is urging state and city officials to ensure “driver and community representation” in policy decisions.

They’re also asking for strong oversight of driverless vehicles, protections for drivers’ labor rights and a ban on testing or deployment of driverless vehicles until comprehensive safety legislation is passed.

“Innovation cannot come at the expense of our livelihoods or our safety,” Ali said. “Before driverless cars operate here, Minnesotans deserve clear evidence that these vehicles are safe — and that drivers won’t be left behind."

Eid Ali, president of the Minnesota Uber & Lyft Drivers Association, (MULDA) addresses the media during a rally at Minneapolis City Hall on Jan. 12, 2023. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s built environment reporter.

Allison Kite

Reporter

Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

