Waymo, the driverless ride-hailing company, is bringing its fleet of autonomous electric vehicles to Minneapolis.
Testing of the signature white Jaguar I-Pace SUVs and Zeekr RT vehicles is set to begin Thursday, but it will likely be several months before passenger service will begin.
“We are here and telling you what we are doing,” said Chris Bonelli, product communications manager for the Silicon Valley-based company owned by Alphabet, the parent company of Google. “We intend to offer ride-hailing in Minneapolis. We are not just coming for testing.”
Testing with a human driver behind the wheel will begin by collecting data and mapping the city, Bonelli said. Cars are equipped with sensors, cameras, radar, and lidar, or light detection and ranging, to create a 360-degree view of its surroundings. Once that is complete, a driver will remain behind the wheel as the vehicle drives the routes, only taking the steering wheel should the need arise, Bonelli said.
At that point, the “future of transportation” that “does not get drunk, tired or distracted” as the company describes it, would be would be ready for Waymo to give rides in its fully autonomous cars.
Testing in Minneapolis will start in the urban core before moving away to a broader area, Bonelli said.
Waymo already has a fleet of its robotaxis shuttling passengers around warm-weather cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco. The company also is partnering with DoorDash to deliver grocery and meal orders to customers in the Phoenix area.
Waymo recently expanded to Austin, Texas, and Atlanta in partnership with the Uber app. And it has Washington, D.C., Miami, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Antonio, Seattle, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa, Fla., on its radar.