Want to celebrate 4/20? Here are dozens of weed-themed events across Minnesota.

The unofficial holiday celebrating all things cannabis will soon be upon us, and businesses across the state are marking the second 4/20 since legalization in Minnesota with loads of events, discounts and specials. Because 4/20 falls on Easter Sunday this year, most of the celebrations are taking place on Saturday.
FRIDAY, APRIL 18
Minneapolis & St. Paul
Marigold, 3506 Nicollet Av., Minneapolis. 7-10 p.m. Marigold x BLNCD Fuse Launch Party. Celebrating the launch of BLNCD’s Fuse Infusion Bottles with live grooves, inventive drinks and a spot to kick back and vibe. Marigold transforms into a speakeasy lounge — low lights, a puff patio, curated N.A. and “green” cocktails, and a stacked lineup of local vendors. $10 advance/$15 at the door. Tickets and more info.
Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis. 8-10 p.m. The Other HotBox: A Drag & Burlesque Show That’s High as Hell. Hosted by The Other Jeannie Retelle, this unapologetically baked bash features a cast of queens and kings who’ll be getting lifted before hitting the stage. Free, but tipping performers is highly encouraged. More info.
Red Lake
NativeCare, 24400 Hwy. 1, Red Lake. 7 p.m. NativeCare 420 Celebration Dinner & Comedy Show with the Shinob Squad. $25. More info.
SATURDAY, APRIL 19
Minneapolis & St. Paul
Social AF 4/20 Cannabus, Noon-8:30 p.m. Meet at Surly Brewing and be chauffeured by bus to three other 4/20 events throughout the day – including a secret party, the Hemp House Block Party and Modist Brewing Co. – before returning to Surly in the evening. Entrance fees covered with the price of your ticket. $60. Tickets and more info.
Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul. 7 p.m. Golden Garters Burlesque Review. “Joint us for an evening of jiving, swinging, and tantalizing tease as we celebrate on the Highest of Holidays!” $25 advance/$30 at door. Tickets and more info.