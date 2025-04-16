Cannabis

Want to celebrate 4/20? Here are dozens of weed-themed events across Minnesota.

A guide to cannabis-related celebrations, specials and discounts this weekend.

By Matt DeLong

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025 at 3:10PM
An attendee celebrates at 4:20 p.m. by lighting up marijuana during the Mile High 420 Festival Friday, April 20, 2018, in Denver. The annual celebration was projected to attract an estimated 50,000 people in Civic Center Park.
Cannabis enthusiasts celebrate at 4:20 p.m. by lighting up marijuana during the Mile High 420 Festival Friday, April 20, 2018, in Denver. (Associated Press/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The unofficial holiday celebrating all things cannabis will soon be upon us, and businesses across the state are marking the second 4/20 since legalization in Minnesota with loads of events, discounts and specials. Because 4/20 falls on Easter Sunday this year, most of the celebrations are taking place on Saturday.

Did we miss something? Tell us about it by emailing nuggets@startribune.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 18

Minneapolis & St. Paul

Marigold, 3506 Nicollet Av., Minneapolis. 7-10 p.m. Marigold x BLNCD Fuse Launch Party. Celebrating the launch of BLNCD’s Fuse Infusion Bottles with live grooves, inventive drinks and a spot to kick back and vibe. Marigold transforms into a speakeasy lounge — low lights, a puff patio, curated N.A. and “green” cocktails, and a stacked lineup of local vendors. $10 advance/$15 at the door. Tickets and more info.

Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis. 8-10 p.m. The Other HotBox: A Drag & Burlesque Show That’s High as Hell. Hosted by The Other Jeannie Retelle, this unapologetically baked bash features a cast of queens and kings who’ll be getting lifted before hitting the stage. Free, but tipping performers is highly encouraged. More info.

Red Lake

NativeCare, 24400 Hwy. 1, Red Lake. 7 p.m. NativeCare 420 Celebration Dinner & Comedy Show with the Shinob Squad. $25. More info.

(Sign up for Nuggets, our free weekly email newsletter about legal cannabis in Minnesota.)

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

Minneapolis & St. Paul

Social AF 4/20 Cannabus, Noon-8:30 p.m. Meet at Surly Brewing and be chauffeured by bus to three other 4/20 events throughout the day – including a secret party, the Hemp House Block Party and Modist Brewing Co. – before returning to Surly in the evening. Entrance fees covered with the price of your ticket. $60. Tickets and more info.

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul. 7 p.m. Golden Garters Burlesque Review. “Joint us for an evening of jiving, swinging, and tantalizing tease as we celebrate on the Highest of Holidays!” $25 advance/$30 at door. Tickets and more info.

Artbeat Festival by MN Legit, 314 NE. Buchanan St., Minneapolis. Live music from Porch Light, Mati, Gora Ireke and more. Live glass blowing, an on-site tattoo artist, vendors, complimentary sesh lounges, giveaways, contests and food trucks on site! Swag bags for the first 450 people. Free but tickets required. Tickets and more info.

Hemp House, 501 NE. 1st Av., Minneapolis. Noon-6 p.m. 1st annual 4:20 Northeast Block Party. Live music, infused ice cream from Bebe Zito, munchies by Wrecktangle and Herbivorous Butcher, street skate competition, THC drink lounge and free samples. Use discount code “NUGGETS” for 42% off tickets. Noon-6 p.m. 501 NE. 1st Av., Minneapolis. Tickets and more info.

Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Av., Minneapolis. 7:30 p.m. 420 Eve Bash. A night of psychedelic rock in celebration of nature’s herbal remedy. A full sensory experience complete with lightshow, live painting by Mya Austin, and the dank tunes of the Twin Cities’ own Muun Bato, Honeymoon Madness, and Lumari. $12.16 online/$15 at the door. Tickets and more info.

In-Dispensary, 250 S. 2nd Av. #245A, Minneapolis. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Join us for our 2nd anniversary party! Enjoy special sales, sample tastings, prizes, music and more! Free. More info.

Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Av., Minneapolis. 1-10 p.m. Almost the Dankest Day of the Year. The return of Dankbot Extra Dank IPA, complimentary munchies, discounts, exclusive merch, stoner flicks, live vinyl DJ, Dankbot infusions and seed and glass vendors. Free. More info.

Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis. Noon-midnight. Cloud 9: A Modist Anniversary Party. An all-day 9th birthday celebration featuring exclusive beer & THC releases, live music, DJs, tattoos, a cloud-watching competition, a THC market, Legacy Glassworks pop-up, food trucks, and more. Free. More info.

Surly Brewing Co., 520 SE. Malcolm Av., Minneapolis. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Gourmet Munchies. Legacy Glassworks pop-up with glass blowing and $4.20 early-bird Legacy Cup tickets, Dr. Dabs pop-up, THC beverage bundles, an outrageous special pizza, and more. Free. More info.

Utepils Brewing, 225 N. Thomas Av. #700, Minneapolis. Munchie Market. Food vendors, tie dye station, beer release, live music from the Orange Goodness Band from 5-7 p.m. Free. More info.

Carver

Strains of the Earth, 308 Broadway St., Carver. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 420 on 4/19. Up to 42% off storewide, free samples, $42 THC & mushroom mystery bags, door prizes for the first 42 people through the doors at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. Free. More info.

Chaska

Higherplace Cannabis Co., 103 W. 2nd St., Chaska. Noon-7 p.m. Higherplace 4/19 Party. We will have Stigma Cannabis Co. and Legacy Cannabis on site with giveaways, samples and prizes. Food by Janie’s Tacos authentic Mexican truck. Live music from singer-songwriter Eli Gardiner and DJ Squilla. Smoking tents, axe throw, cornhole and more. Bring your own smoke! Free. More info.

Jordan

Strains of the Earth, 415 S. Broadway St. #140, Jordan. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 420 on 4/19. Up to 42% off storewide, free samples, $42 THC & mushroom mystery bags, door prizes for the first 42 people through the doors at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. Free. More info.

Morton

Off the Path Dispensary, 39365 Co. Hwy. 24, Morton. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. 420 Pregame. Food trucks, music, vendors and giveaways. Free. More info.

Owatonna

Urban Grow Store, 1820 S. Cedar Av., Owatonna. Customer Appreciation Sale. Come visit us for in store discounts, giveaways, food truck, as well as knowledge and products for you to grow with. Free. More info.

Perham

Greene Farm, 42057 Co. Hwy. 14, Perham. 1 p.m.-noon. 420 Smoke out/Camp Out. Get ready for contests, games, live music, giveaways and more. THC drink bar, smoking lounge, food truck, vendors, overnight camping and 4/20 breakfast. Tickets and more info.

Red Lake

NativeCare, 24400 Hwy. 1, Red Lake. Noon-6 p.m. NativeCare 420 Celebration. Featuring music from Doggface and Sten Joddi and flower from NativeCare. More info.

Rochester

Urban Grow Store, 275 NE. 37th St. #400, Rochester. Customer Appreciation Sale. Come visit us for in store discounts, giveaways, food truck, as well as knowledge and products for you to grow with. Free. More info.

St. Cloud

Keller Bar, 11 S. 5th Av., St. Cloud. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The Annual 420 Hip Hop Bash. Performances by L-Dub & Robs, Lil Bimmy, YMI Witlessand more. Door prizes. $5. Tickets and more info.

Stillwater

Lift Bridge Brewing, 1900 W. Tower Dr., Stillwater. 1-9 p.m. BEST BUDS 4/20 Festival. Specials, vendors, live music and food from Brick Oven Pizza Bus. Free. More info.

Welch

Island Peži, 6030 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch. Noon-4 p.m. 4:20 Celebration. Product specials, local vendor pop-ups, giveaways, raffles, food and good vibes all day long. Free. More info.

SUNDAY, APRIL 20

Minneapolis & St. Paul

Cabooze, 917 S. Cedar Av., Minneapolis. 3-9 p.m. 420 Easter Madness Adult Nug Hunt. Easter egg hunt, live music, vendors and concessions. $20. Tickets and more info.

Familia Skateboard Shop, 835 E. Hennepin Av., Minneapolis. 3-8 p.m. Sammy’s Shred & Sesh 420 Industry Party. Dank VIP bags, chronic munchies, a heady skate competition, 4:20 community sesh and more surprises throughout the day. $4.20 online/$20 at the door. Tickets and more info.

Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Av., Minneapolis. 4:20-10 p.m. The Big Zen20! Retro Dank Buffet, adult Easter egg hunt, Smokin’ on the Runway fashion show, The Bong Show comedy game show, music from Dosh & the Mortiholics, stoner bingo, classic video game tournaments, vendors and more. Free, first-come first served. Register and more info.

Misfit Coffee, 207 N. Humboldt Av., Minneapolis. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Misfit Market. Check out goods from 20 local artists and vintage vendors set up inside and outside, vinyl vibes to enjoy all day, crafting supplies to share, munchies and an outdoor smoking lounge. Free. More info.

Potshotz, 1553 W. University Av., St. Paul. 4-11 p.m. 4/20 Party. Live reggae music by Peewee Dread, special deals on edibles, vendors, giveaways, THC happy hour and stoner bingo. $13.75 advance/$15 at the door. Tickets and more info.

The Warrior’s Garden Hemp & Wellness, 282 E. 6th St., St. Paul. 8 p.m. 420 Comedy Special. A night of hilarious stand-up comedy and good vibes. Featuring headliner Trevor Clumpner, Laura Bellini, Andrew Himmer and Kate Hermsen. $17.85. Tickets and more info.

Watchtower Dispensary, 3400 SE. University Av., Minneapolis. 3-6 p.m. April Flowers 4/20 Party. Don’t miss out on the chance to explore a variety of beautiful plants, crafts, and pick up a few tips, tricks, and treats along the way. Free. More info.

Duluth

Duluth Cider, 2307 W. Superior St., Duluth. Noon-4 p.m. 420 Virgin Mary Bar. This Easter Sunday we’re whipping up our brand new NA Bloody Marys (AKA Virgin Marys) with loaded skewers provided by our friends at Yes Cheese. Since it’s 4/20 we’re also offering the option to spice things up with a 5mg or 10mg “420” boost. More info.

Legacy Cannabis, 1906 W. Superior St., Duluth. 4:30-9 p.m. Live music. Featuring Jon Wayne and the Dishonest Waitress Band with members of Saltydog and Junkyard Mule. Free. More info.

SALES & DISCOUNTS

BLNCD. Now through Sunday 20% off sitewide. More info.

Dabbler Depot. From Friday to Sunday, BOGO tickets for the 2025 Doobie Dabbler, Sept. 5-6 at Sever’s Farm, Shakopee. Buy tickets.

Foundry Nation. Now through Sunday 25% off sitewide. More info.

Ecogarden Supply, 800 Transfer Rd. #3, St. Paul. 20% off storewide Friday and Saturday.

Granny’s. 50% off everything. More info.

Legacy Glassworks and Legacy Cannabis, various locations in Twin Cities and Duluth. Holidazed at Legacy. From Friday to Sunday 42% off everything (except THC products at Woodbury store). Free gummies and classes. More info.

Minnygrown. 42% off sitewide with discount code MG420. More info.

North Star THC, 187 Cheshire Ln. #750, Plymouth. Thursday-Sunday BOGO deals on selected brands, plus free swag. More info.

Retro Bakery. 50% off all items. More info.

St. Paul Cannabis, 193 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul. Saturday and Sunday 42% off all cannabis products. Free tacos from La Cochinita for the first 200 customers on Sunday. More info.

about the writer

about the writer

Matt DeLong

Audience editor

Matt DeLong is an editor on the Minnesota Star Tribune's audience team. He writes Nuggets, a free, weekly email newsletter about legal cannabis in Minnesota. He also oversees the Minnesota Poll. He can be reached on the encrypted messaging app Signal at mattdelong.01.

See Moreicon

