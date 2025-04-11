Minnesota could soon launch its legal marijuana market. Here’s what happens next.

Ramsey County District Judge Stephen Smith on Friday sided with a group of applicants who were admitted to the canceled social equity preapproval lottery; he ordered the OCM to either immediately conduct that lottery or appear in court April 21 to explain why they didn’t. Taubel said in a statement Sunday that the OCM will seek expedited dismissal of the order. If Smith again orders the OCM to hold the lottery after that hearing, Taubel said the OCM will comply. For now, the agency is focusing on the new social equity and general lotteries later this spring to award full licenses, rather than preapproval.