Minnesota could soon launch its legal marijuana market. Here’s what happens next.

The approval of cannabis regulations Monday was a key milestone on the road to the long-awaited launch of the state’s legal marijuana market. Office of Cannabis Management Interim Director Eric Taubel sat down with the Minnesota Star Tribune this week to lay out where things stand right now, what still needs to happen and how his agency is approaching the licensing of pot businesses.
What you need to know about rules
Administrative Law Judge Eric Lipman’s approval of the rules that will govern the state’s legal marijuana industry on Monday was one of the final major hurdles the OCM needed to clear before it can begin licensing cannabis businesses in Minnesota.
The regulations are set to be published in the state register on Monday, according to OCM spokesman Josh Collins. Once that happens, the rules take effect and the OCM can start issuing business licenses, though that likely won’t happen immediately.
Inside the licensing process
The OCM provided a flow chart that lays out the licensing process, from application to final licensure.
The OCM has received more than 3,500 applications for cannabis business licenses so far, including social equity and general applicants. Social equity licenses are intended to help veterans, individuals who have been harmed by cannabis prohibition and those living in areas of high poverty enter the legal cannabis industry.
The OCM last fall canceled a social equity license preapproval lottery, which would have allowed successful applicants to proceed with the work of setting up their businesses and allowed those seeking licenses that allow cultivation to start growing, after several lawsuits were filed by applicants who alleged they were unfairly denied entry.
Cannabis business licenses fall into two buckets: license types that are limited in number by law, such as cultivator, manufacturer and retailer licenses; and those that are unlimited, including microbusiness, testing facility and medical cannabis combination business licenses.