Minnesota tribes could each license 5 off-reservation pot stores, get early market advantage

Zach Wilson, CEO of Waabigwan Mashkiki, the White Earth Band of Chippewa’s cannabis business, told the Star Tribune last week that the tribe hopes to be the first to open an adult-use marijuana dispensary outside reservations. The tribe purchased the former JL Beers building in Moorhead last May. It is currently undergoing renovations, with plans to open as an adult-use cannabis dispensary by mid-March.