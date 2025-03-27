Minnesota could license hundreds of marijuana retailers, cultivators in coming months

About 200 social equity microbusiness applicants who qualified for a canceled license preapproval lottery are currently working their way through the licensing process and could potentially open ahead of two new lotteries slated for May and June. The first lottery will be reserved for social equity applicants seeking license types that are capped in number by law, with the other open to general applicants. Social equity applicants who are not awarded a license in the first lottery will also be entered in the second.