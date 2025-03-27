Minnesota could license hundreds of marijuana retailers, cultivators in coming months

Minnesota has received more than 3,500 applications from prospective pot entrepreneurs for the first round of marijuana business licenses expected to be issued later this spring, according to data released Wednesday by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).
The total includes 1,444 social equity applications that remain active after a previous license lottery was canceled late last year. An additional 2,085 applications were received during a monthlong window that closed March 16. That tally includes 297 social equity applications and 1,788 general applications for a range of available license types, such as cannabis retailer, cultivator and manufacturer licenses.
That means as many as 2,100 applicants could be eligible to receive licenses that allow them to operate at least one retail marijuana store in coming months, while 2,000 businesses could be permitted to cultivate cannabis in varying amounts.
However, the universe of possible licensees could shrink significantly as the OCM reviews applications. Some applicants may not meet minimum qualifications or could decide to withdraw from the process entirely.
(Sign up for Nuggets, our free weekly email newsletter about legal cannabis in Minnesota.)
Qualified applicants seeking license types that are not limited in number — such as microbusiness, wholesaler, delivery service and medical cannabis combination business — can proceed with the licensing process once their applications are approved by the OCM, without entering a lottery.
More than half of all applicants are pursuing microbusiness licenses, one of two license types that allow the holder to cultivate, process and sell cannabis products, also known as vertical integration, on a relatively small scale.
About 200 social equity microbusiness applicants who qualified for a canceled license preapproval lottery are currently working their way through the licensing process and could potentially open ahead of two new lotteries slated for May and June. The first lottery will be reserved for social equity applicants seeking license types that are capped in number by law, with the other open to general applicants. Social equity applicants who are not awarded a license in the first lottery will also be entered in the second.