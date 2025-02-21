Minnesota’s new cannabis chief on tribal compacts, rules and when state could see a ‘pretty robust’ legal pot market

It’s hard to see the headlines about whatever not positive things there are. I especially think about this a lot in light of what’s happening in the federal government, with federal employees who are now kind of under siege. People that choose public service do it because they care about their communities and the people that they live by and work with. Everyone here is working as hard as they can and in good faith to get this thing done. That would be the only thing I would love to see more of, some of the good work we are doing. But I also understand the realities of reporting, what drives interest is the horse race and the topline stuff.