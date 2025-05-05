Divided Park Board rejects greening plan for Uptown Mall Park and keeps parking

Parking on park roads overnight is illegal in Minneapolis. But after residents complained about designs to replace about 25 spots along Uptown’s Mall Park with more green space, a sharply divided Park Board recently chose to protect the parking and put its own long-range plans on ice.
The Mall Park is an irregular neighborhood park, comprising five blocks of grassy median and park roads between Hennepin Avenue and Lake of the Isles. The long-range plan for the city’s southwest parks — completed in 2020 with extensive community involvement guided by design professionals — called for replacing two blocks of the northern park road with green space and stormwater management.
Two years ago, an opportunity arose to put the plan in motion. The Metropolitan Council announced it was time to replace the old sewer pipes beneath the Mall Park, a $3 million project. Since another agency was coming with money to tear up the street, park staff started preparing for the green space restoration.
Opposition to the loss of parking started simmering as soon as the two agencies began to inform residents about their intent to collaborate. Eventually, the fight assumed aspects of larger culture wars over designing parks for cars, and what the Park Board stands for.
“I don’t want to build something or do something that’s going to negatively impact the communities that are trying to get around this city,” said Commissioner Billy Menz, who proposed the vote to suspend the Mall redesign and restore the roadway following sewer work. “I don’t want to damage constituent sentiment towards the Park Board in order to get a short-term goal.”
The compromise plan
For months, neighbors showed up to Park Board meetings to demand preservation of parking spots. A Change.org petition with nearly 800 signatures emphasized how precious the spots were to nearby renters.
“Uptown has changed a lot since 2019, with higher crime, stores closing and the permanent removal of parking on local streets,” said Lowry Hill resident Craig Wilson at a board meeting last spring. “I’ve heard from a lot of people, especially renters worried about losing parking and parkway access and threatening to leave.”
Wilson served on the community advisory committee that came up with the long-range plan for the Mall Park. He also voted for it six years ago, thinking it was an acceptable compromise between people who initially desired an active park with sports courts and those who wanted a quieter experience and prevailed.