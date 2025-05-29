Prosecution rests in trial of Karen Read who's charged in death of Boston police officer boyfriend

The prosecution in the second trial of Karen Read rested Thursday after about a month of testimony spotlighting evidence from the scene and witnesses who heard the defendant repeatedly say ''I hit him'' in reference to the killing of her Boston police officer boyfriend.
Read, 45, is accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, and leaving the 46-year-old officer to die on a snowy night in the front yard of another officer's home after she dropped him off at a party there in January 2022. Her lawyers say she was framed in a police conspiracy and someone in the home that night killed him.
A mistrial was declared last year and the second trial has attracted massive media attention and become the subject of a Hulu documentary series. Read's second trial on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene has often looked similar to the first trial. If she is found guilty of the most serious charge of second-degree murder, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.
Simplified approach
The prosecution, led this time by Hank Brennan, has taken a more streamlined, focused approach.
Unlike the first trial where witness after witness undermined the prosecution's case, Brennan did everything to avoid those mistakes. Most significantly, he refrained from putting Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the case, on the stand.
Proctor was fired in March after a disciplinary board found he sent sexist and crude text messages about Read to his family and colleagues. His testimony played a key role in the first trial. Defense attorneys used his text messages to attempt to show Proctor was biased and ignored the possibility of other suspects.
Brennan also didn't put Brian Albert, the Boston officer who owned the house where O'Keefe's body was found, on the stand. He also passed on putting on Brian Higgins, a federal agent who had exchanged flirty texts with Read, on the stand.