Duluth man choked a deputy until officer could no longer speak, charges say

DULUTH – A Duluth man accused of choking a St. Louis County deputy then climbing 25 feet up a tree for a four-hour standoff, faces several charges, including first-degree assault and interfering with a peace officer.
Gideon Joseph Martin, 37, who has been convicted of similar crimes in the past, was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor Wednesday at the county courthouse.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy offered Martin a ride to Rice Lake after responding to a trespassing call on Hermantown Road. At the drop-off, Martin allegedly argued with the deputy about whether his belongings had been returned. He blocked the deputy’s route to the squad car.
When the deputy told him he was under arrest for obstruction, Martin fought back. They ended up rolling into a ditch and Martin allegedly put two arms around the deputy’s neck and began choking him to the point where the deputy’s vision was affected and he could no longer speak.
Martin let go, then climbed into a pine tree, where he reportedly prayed, sang, swore and screamed for four hours.
Martin came down from the tree on his own and was arrested. He is being held in the St. Louis County jail.
Martin has a long record that includes domestic assault. He was convicted of second-degree assault in 2018 after he ran over a co-worker.