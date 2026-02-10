Voyageurs ranks No. 2 among national parks that most exceed expectations

Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park, fanning out across the far-north border with Canada, is among the country’s least-visited national parks. A new study suggests that those who do visit the northern gem are among the most satisfied.
The park ranked No. 2 among 10 parks that most exceeded visitors’ expectations. Researchers analyzed tens of thousands of online reviews of the 63 national parks.
“We love hearing that visitors feel Voyageurs exceeds expectations,” said Christina Hausman Rhode, executive director of Voyageurs Conservancy, the park’s nonprofit partner. “When people have the time and access to really be in Voyageurs National Park, they tend to discover something deeper than they expected, and that connection stays with them.”
Researchers examined the “Paris syndrome" across parks, tracking how parks stacked up against visitors’ expectations. A psychologist coined the phrase in the 1980s after treating tourists whose dreamy ideas of the French city were shattered by a rude taxi driver or other event.
About 96,000 Trip Advisor and Google reviews of park visits were analyzed to single out the top 10 parks that didn’t meet visitors’ expectations and the top 10 (such as Voyageurs) that did. The analysis was commissioned by Kühl, an outdoor apparel company.
The findings suggested that Voyageurs’ raw beauty worked in its favor. Four main lakes (Rainy, Kabetogama, Namakan and Sand Point) make up nearly half of the park, which also is studded with hundreds of islands.
The report noted that the park “provides a unique and interesting experience precisely because it lacks the hype … the intertwined land-and-water ecosystems create scenery many describe as ‘beautiful’, ‘wonderful’, and ‘utterly relaxing.’”
Virgin Islands National Park, which researchers suggested is often written off as inconvenient or expensive, edged out Voyageurs for No. 1.