Voyageurs ranks No. 2 among national parks that most exceed expectations

An analysis of over 96,000 reviews was used to rank all 63 parks in terms of visitor satisfaction.

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 10, 2026 at 6:11PM
A boat navigates the waters of Namakan Lake near Kettle Falls in Voyageurs National Park in 2016. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park, fanning out across the far-north border with Canada, is among the country’s least-visited national parks. A new study suggests that those who do visit the northern gem are among the most satisfied.

The park ranked No. 2 among 10 parks that most exceeded visitors’ expectations. Researchers analyzed tens of thousands of online reviews of the 63 national parks.

“We love hearing that visitors feel Voyageurs exceeds expectations,” said Christina Hausman Rhode, executive director of Voyageurs Conservancy, the park’s nonprofit partner. “When people have the time and access to really be in Voyageurs National Park, they tend to discover something deeper than they expected, and that connection stays with them.”

Researchers examined the “Paris syndrome" across parks, tracking how parks stacked up against visitors’ expectations. A psychologist coined the phrase in the 1980s after treating tourists whose dreamy ideas of the French city were shattered by a rude taxi driver or other event.

About 96,000 Trip Advisor and Google reviews of park visits were analyzed to single out the top 10 parks that didn’t meet visitors’ expectations and the top 10 (such as Voyageurs) that did. The analysis was commissioned by Kühl, an outdoor apparel company.

The findings suggested that Voyageurs’ raw beauty worked in its favor. Four main lakes (Rainy, Kabetogama, Namakan and Sand Point) make up nearly half of the park, which also is studded with hundreds of islands.

The report noted that the park “provides a unique and interesting experience precisely because it lacks the hype … the intertwined land-and-water ecosystems create scenery many describe as ‘beautiful’, ‘wonderful’, and ‘utterly relaxing.’”

Virgin Islands National Park, which researchers suggested is often written off as inconvenient or expensive, edged out Voyageurs for No. 1.

Death Valley in California had the highest negative rating owing partly to what it’s known for: being hot and dry. Overall, crowding was the most common complaint, meaning even a beautiful park like Zion in Utah was among the most disappointing, researchers wrote.

According to the most current data, Voyageurs National Park had about 199,000 visitors in 2024, making it the 53rd most-visited national park. By comparison, Zion had 4.9 million and was the second-most visited.

“It’s a fun ranking, and we’re glad people are having such meaningful experiences here,” Hausman Rhode said. “Voyageurs National Park tends to surprise folks, especially once they’re on the lakes and under the stars.”

Coincidentally, the conservancy is in the middle of Boreal Stargazing Week, with educational programs and community events showcasing one of the park’s signature qualities. Voyageurs was designated an International Dark Sky Park in 2020.

Bob Timmons

Outdoors reporter

Bob Timmons covers news across Minnesota's outdoors, from natural resources to recreation to wildlife.

