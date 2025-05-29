Health department cracks down on Minnesota hot tub and pool rentals

Only licensed pools are required to report deaths and injuries to the MDH, but Trisha Robinson, supervisor of the agency’s waterborne diseases unit, noted that in the past decade, there haven been several illnesses and deaths associated with bacteria found in unpermitted hot tubs at rental properties. According to Robinson, those include eight cases of the severe pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ disease, two of which resulted in death, and three cases of Pontiac fever, a milder respiratory illness.