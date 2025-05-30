High Schools

Champlin Park shuts out Rogers 1-0 to win Class 4A, Section 5 softball championship

The Rebels, behind a superb pitching performance from junior Marissa Rothenberger, advance to the Class 4A state tournament for the first time in program history.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 30, 2025 at 12:37AM
Champlin Park pitcher Marissa Rothenberger celebrates with Reese Reimler (15) after the Rebels beat the Rogers Royals 1-0 in the Class 4A, Section 5 softball championship. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The ending could scarcely have been more fitting.

The Champlin Park softball team, perennial bridesmaids for most of the past decade, finally scaled a hump that had grown mountainous, leaning on the right arm of lanky junior pitcher Marissa Rothenberger to defeat Rogers 1-0 in the Class 4A, Section 5 championship Thursday.

The victory ensures Champlin Park (21-2) a trip to Mankato next week for the state tournament. It will be the first appearance in Rebels history.

The day started off with unfortunate news for Champlin Park. Head coach Bryan Woodley was unable to be in the dugout because of a lingering health issue.

That dark cloud turned real just before game time as the skies opened up and soaked the field.

It may have dampened the playing surface, but not the Rebels’ spirits.

“We’re a senior-laden team,” assistant coach Trevor Blaska said. “There’s a lot of leadership there. These girls have a will to win. The rain? Just another thing to deal with.”

The game’s only run was somewhat mundane but it was the result that mattered. Chloe Postma led off the second inning with a single. Her pinch-runner, Sydney Burnevik, promptly stole second, went to third on a sacrifice by Amanda Kotsmith and scored on a ground out by Lauren Heltemes, giving the Rebels a lead they would never relinquish.

The game settled into a pitcher’s duel after that. Rothenberger, hitting her spots and throwing strikes, gave up eight hits but managed to keep the defending Class 4A state champs at bay.

“You could tell she was ready to play today,” senior infielder Reese Reimler said of Rothenberger. “We have 110% confidence in her. She’s the hardest worker I know.”

Rogers’ hurler AnnaBelle Waldoch was equally good, giving up six hits and wiggling out of trouble with some sparkling defense. But the Royals (19-6) never mounted a serious threat.

Rothenberger was masterful until the game’s final inning. Back-to-back singles gave Rogers runners on first and second with just one out.

After a crucial strikeout that siphoned some of the tension out of the moment, Rothenberger jammed Rogers’ catcher Kayce Jude, inducing her to squib a bloop pop-up right back to the pitching circle.

Appropriately it went right to Rothenberger, who squeezed it tight, kicking off a championship celebration.

“We’ve come close a bunch of times before, but we were never able to pull through,” senior centerfielder Ava Parent said. “But this time we did and it was awesome.”

