Champlin Park shuts out Rogers 1-0 to win Class 4A, Section 5 softball championship

The ending could scarcely have been more fitting.
The Champlin Park softball team, perennial bridesmaids for most of the past decade, finally scaled a hump that had grown mountainous, leaning on the right arm of lanky junior pitcher Marissa Rothenberger to defeat Rogers 1-0 in the Class 4A, Section 5 championship Thursday.
The victory ensures Champlin Park (21-2) a trip to Mankato next week for the state tournament. It will be the first appearance in Rebels history.
The day started off with unfortunate news for Champlin Park. Head coach Bryan Woodley was unable to be in the dugout because of a lingering health issue.
That dark cloud turned real just before game time as the skies opened up and soaked the field.
It may have dampened the playing surface, but not the Rebels’ spirits.
“We’re a senior-laden team,” assistant coach Trevor Blaska said. “There’s a lot of leadership there. These girls have a will to win. The rain? Just another thing to deal with.”
The game’s only run was somewhat mundane but it was the result that mattered. Chloe Postma led off the second inning with a single. Her pinch-runner, Sydney Burnevik, promptly stole second, went to third on a sacrifice by Amanda Kotsmith and scored on a ground out by Lauren Heltemes, giving the Rebels a lead they would never relinquish.