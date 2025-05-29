Read and weep: Four newspapers in northwest Minnesota shutter

GONVICK, Minn. - Working at a small-town newspaper in northern Minnesota means driving a side-by-side into the office. Sue Sims has done it for a decade.
If you got the paper, you knew it was Wednesday. And if it is was Monday, Sims was helping lay out the pages. She said tears were shed Tuesday as they sent final editions of four weeklies to print.
“It is bittersweet,” Sims said. “It’s going to be odd not having Monday to do the paper. It’s just sad to see it go, you know, people are really sad about it, but they understand. They’re supportive.”
In this pocket of the state made up of farm fields and oil pipelines, the news desert has expanded its reach. A fall study found Minnesota lost 34% of newspapers in the past 20 years, mostly in rural areas like Clearbrook and Gonvick, 40 miles northwest of Bemidji.
Dick and Corinne Richards, the publisher and editor of the Leader-Record, have owned the papers for more than 50 years. They are both in their early 80s.
“There isn’t a solution to solve the problems we have, and it’s just the way it is,” Richards said Wednesday with ink-stained fingers and the final editions spread across his desk.
The decline of subscribers and advertising led to their decision. Between the Leader-Record, Grygla Eagle, Red Lake County Herald and McIntosh Times they had 2,500 subscribers. Not long ago they had double that.
Ending the newspapers follows closures of the Crookston Daily Times, founded in 1885. It ceased publication in February. The Cass Lake Times ended publication in 2023 after it first published in 1899. For small-town papers still in production, many have cut back to printing once or twice a week.