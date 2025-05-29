Twin Cities

Sickly pooch prompts Delta flight to make emergency landing in Twin Cities

A vet onboard tended to the pet until MSP medical personnel could take over, an airline spokeswoman said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 4:35PM
Delta jets are parked at Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Delta jet made a late-night emergency landing at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after a passenger’s pet dog fell ill, an airlines spokeswoman said Thursday.

The flight left Monday night from Detroit and was heading for Los Angeles when the captain made the call to divert the airliner to the Twin Cities airport once learning about the sick dog, Delta spokeswoman Bre’onna Richardson said.

“The crew was alerted of a dog in the cabin not feeling well,” Richardson said. “A veterinarian onboard assisted in providing care until medical personnel met the flight upon arrival at MSP.”

The flight continued on as the passenger and the dog stayed behind for continued medical attention, she said, adding that Delta policy prevents her from disclosing the seriousness of the dog’s illness.

“It’s the crew that makes that determination, and the captain has the final say-so” on making such an unscheduled landing, Richardson said.

She said emergency landings under these circumstances are “not something that happens very often. … Everyone is trained to assist when something does take place.”

The side trip caused a 2½ hour delay for the 180 remaining passengers and six crew members, with the flight landing in Los Angeles early Tuesday, Richardson said.

In other news about animals causing air travel disruptions, a Delta flight on Saturday was delayed leaving MSP because a couple of unauthorized pigeons tried to catch a ride.

Passengers were on board when the first pigeon flew through the cabin. Baggage handlers came in and caught it. But after the jet left the terminal, a second bird came out of hiding. A few people screamed until one brave man stood up and used his jacket to catch the bird.

The flight carrying 119 passengers and five crew members arrived in Madison, Wis., 56 minutes late due to the commotion.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities

See More

Twin Cities

Sickly pooch prompts Delta flight to make emergency landing in Twin Cities

card image

A vet onboard tended to the pet until MSP medical personnel could take over, an airline spokeswoman said.

St. Paul

U.S. judge in Minnesota sees no hope for gang member, locks him up for life and then some

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Columbia Heights teen missing for three weeks likely being ‘held against his will,’ police say

card image