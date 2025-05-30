Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, May 29

Thursday
Thursday
Baseball
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Lakeville North 4, New Prague 3
• Owatonna 1, Lakeville South 0
Section 5
• Champlin Park 6, Rogers 4
• Maple Grove 1, Osseo 0
• Mounds View 11, Spring Lake Park 0
• Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 4, Irondale 2
Section 7
• Andover 4, Forest Lake 2
• Cambridge-Isanti 5, Duluth East 0
• Centennial 12, Coon Rapids 2
Section 8
• Moorhead 11, Bemidji 3
• Sartell 15, St. Cloud 3
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Brainerd 6
• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Elk River 2
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Northfield 9, Byron 1
• Red Wing 8, Austin 6
Section 4
• Mahtomedi 10, Hill-Murray 5
• St. Anthony 11, North St. Paul 6
• St. Paul Johnson 6, St. Paul Como Park 1
Section 5
• Big Lake 5, Fridley 0
• Monticello 6, Becker 0
• Princeton 3, Totino-Grace 1
• St. Francis 11, Zimmerman 0
Section 6
• Delano 12, Mound Westonka 2
Section 7
• Chisago Lakes 1, North Branch 0
• Cloquet 6, Duluth Denfeld 4
• Grand Rapids 2, Hermantown 1
• Rock Ridge 6, Hibbing 5
Section 8
• Fergus Falls 2, Alexandria 1
• Little Falls 10, Detroit Lakes 3
• Willmar 7, Rocori 3
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 8, Belle Plaine 4
• Maple River 6, Sibley East 3
• Triton 12, NRHEG 7
Section 3
• Luverne 2, St. James 1
• Montevideo 10, Minnewaska Area 1
• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 9, New London-Spicer 3
• Windom 6, Fairmont 1
Section 4
• Blake 7, Mounds Park Academy 4
• St. Croix Prep 10, St. Agnes 0
Section 5
• Dassel-Cokato 7, SW Christian 4
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Rockford 1
• Norwood Young America 5, Litchfield 4
• Providence Academy 5, Holy Family 4
Section 6
• Foley 12, Kimball 2
• Pierz 8, Royalton 3
• St. Cloud Cathedral 11, Albany 1
• Staples-Motley 15, Wadena-Deer Creek 5
Section 7
• Duluth Marshall 4, Aitkin 2
• Esko 4, Proctor 3
• Mora 6, Crosby-Ironton 4
• Pequot Lakes 7, Aitkin 3
• Pequot Lakes 4, Rush City 2
• Proctor 7, Mora 1
• South Ridge 11, North Woods 2
Section 8
• Barnesville 3, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 17, Hawley 1
• East Grand Forks 7, Warroad 0
• Perham 20, Barnesville 0
• Perham 5, Hawley 1
• Roseau 12, East Grand Forks 8
• Thief River Falls 8, Roseau 2
• Thief River Falls 5, Warroad 2
CLASS 1A
Section 2
• Mankato Loyola 6, Minn. Valley Lutheran 4
• New Ulm Cathedral 4, Madelia 1
• Sleepy Eye 9, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 5
• Springfield 8, Cleveland 5
Section 3
• Dawson-Boyd 4, Lac qui Parle Valley 3
• Minneota 9, Murray Co. Central 8
Section 4
• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 27, Lester Prairie 7
• Heritage Christian 6, Mayer Lutheran 3
Section 5
• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 15, Hill City/Northland 4
• Frazee 4, Sebeka 3
• New York Mills 8, Nevis 2
• Ogilvie 6, Mille Lacs 4
Section 6
• Border West 11, Ortonville 1
• Brandon-Evansville 4, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 3
• Breckenridge 6, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 5
• Parkers Prairie 10, Brandon-Evansville 0
• Parkers Prairie 12, Breckenridge 2
• Upsala/Swanville 3, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1
• Upsala/Swanville 9, Ortonville 1
Section 7
• Cherry 4, Cromwell-Wright 0
• Chisholm 6, North Woods 1
• Chisholm 8, Silver Bay 5
• Cromwell-Wright 21, Littlefork-Big Falls 2
• Ely 4, Cherry 3
• South Ridge 11, North Woods 2
Section 8
• Fertile-Beltrami 12, West Marshall 11
• Fosston 15, Blackduck 10
• Red Lake County 3, Fertile-Beltrami 0
• Red Lake County 4, Sacred Heart 2
• Sacred Heart 5, West Marshall 3
• Win-E-Mac 7, Fosston 0
• Win-E-Mac 10, Mahnomen/Waubun 4
Golf • Boys
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • final round
At Bunker Hills G.C.
• Cretin-Derham Hall 566, White Bear Lake 610, Stillwater 615, Mahtomedi 617, St. Paul Central 697. Medalist: Sam Udovich, Cretin-Derham Hall, 64-69-133
Golf • Girls
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • final round
At Goodrich G.C.
• Mahtomedi 665, White Bear Lake 692, Stillwater 693, St. Paul Highland Park 831. Medalist: Reagan Juhl, Mahtomedi, 76-75-151
Lacrosse • Boys
SECTION 2
• Buffalo 12, Delano/Rockford 7
• Minnetonka 21, Holy Family 1
• Orono 14, Waconia 3
SECTION 3
• Cretin-Derham Hall 7, St. Paul/Two Rivers 4
• East Ridge 16, Park of Cottage Grove 5
• St. Thomas Academy 16, Eagan 6
• Woodbury 16, Hastings 5
SECTION 5
• Wayzata 15, Blake 0
SECTION 6
• Eden Prairie 13, Eastview/Apple Valley 3
• Edina 16, Minneapolis 3
• Prior Lake 7, Bloomington Jefferson 5
• Rosemount 10, Shakopee 6
SECTION 7
• Andover 11, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 9
• Anoka 12, Duluth 11
• Blaine 13, Champlin Park 11
• Centennial 18, Chisago Lakes 8
SECTION 8
• Elk River/Zimmerman 10, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 8
• Monticello 13, Becker 5
• Moorhead 15, Rocori 5
• St. Michael-Albertville 11, Providence Academy 1
Lacrosse • Girls
SECTION 2
• Minnetonka 17, Mound Westonka 4
• Orono 15, Holy Family 6
SECTION 3
• Cretin-Derham Hall 17, Visitation 2
• East Ridge 13, Woodbury 4
• Park of Cottage Grove 18, St. Paul/Two Rivers 1
• St. Croix Prep 12, Simley 9
SECTION 5
• Champlin Park 15, Rogers 9
• Maple Grove 17, Hopkins 4
• Wayzata 22, St. Louis Park 7
SECTION 6
• Bloomington Jefferson 14, Shakopee 11
• Edina 14, Holy Angels 5
• Prior Lake 19, Apple Valley 2
• Rosemount 19, Eastview/Eagan 3
SECTION 7
• Centennial 12, Forest Lake 2
• Chisago Lakes 17, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 6
• Duluth 6, Blaine 5
• Grand Rapids/Greenway 7, Andover 6
SECTION 8
• Moorhead 17, Brainerd 2
• Buffalo 20, Becker 4
• Elk River/Zimmerman 22, Monticello 2
• St. Michael-Albertville 16, St. Cloud 1
Softball
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • championship
• Farmington 10, Lakeville North 1
Section 5 • championship
• Champlin Park 1, Rogers 0
Section 7 • championship
• Forest Lake 3, Blaine 1
Section 8
• Sartell 4, St. Michael-Albertville 3
Championship
• Brainerd 8, Sartell 0
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • championship
• Byron 13, Winona 2
Section 2
• Mankato East 10, New Ulm 0
Championship
• Mankato East 13, New Ulm 1
Section 5
• St. Francis 5, Becker 3
Championship
• Becker 3, St. Francis 2
Section 6 • championship
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, DeLaSalle 2
Section 7 • championship
• Chisago Lakes 2, Rock Ridge 1
Section 8
• Alexandria 11, Willmar 4
Championship
• Rocori 8, Alexandria 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • championship
• Randolph 3, Caledonia 1
Section 2
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 2, Jordan 1
Championship
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 11, Jordan 8
Section 4 • championship
• St. Agnes 5, Visitation 3
Section 5 • championship
• Spectrum 6, Rockford 2
Section 6
• Kimball 8, St. Cloud Cathedral 5
Championship
• St. Cloud Cathedral 10, Kimball 4
Section 7
• Esko 2, Rush City 0
Championship
• Esko 3, Rush City 0
Section 8
• Hawley 3, East Grand Forks 0
• Hawley 7, Roseau 6
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• Bethlehem Academy 6, Houston 3
Section 2
• Martin County West 6, United South Central 5
Championship
• United South Central 6, Martin County West 0
Section 3 • championship
• Wabasso 5, Edgerton/SW Minn. Christian 1
Section 4 • championship
• Braham 8, West Lutheran 1
Section 5 • championship
• Blackduck 10, Hill City/Northland 6
Section 6
• Swanville 5, New York Mills 3
Championship
• Swanville 5, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 3
Section 7 • championship
• Moose Lake/Willow River 11, Cherry 1
Section 8 • championship
• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 4, East Polk 3
Track and Field • Boys
CLASS 3A
Section 4
• Stillwater 272, White Bear Lake 186, Woodbury 152, Two Rivers 131, Cretin-Derham Hall 74.5, St. Paul Central 49, Tartan 24.5
Track and Field • Girls
CLASS 3A
Section 4
• Stillwater 261.5, White Bear Lake 195.5, Two Rivers 140.5, Woodbury 113, St. Paul Central 99, Cretin-Derham Hall 53.5, Tartan 31
Volleyball • Boys
SECTION 5
• Hmong Academy def. Brooklyn Center, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22
• Roseville def. St. Anthony, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-9
• St. Paul Como Park def. Prairie Seeds, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20
SECTION 6
• Edina def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 21-25, 15-25, 25-12, 15-11
• Mpls. Southside def. Armstrong, 25-21, 26-24, 12-25, 25-21
SECTION 8
• Anoka def. Maple Grove, 26-24, 13-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-10
• Bemidji def. Coon Rapids, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20
• Rogers def. Champlin Park, 25-14, 25-20, 25-10
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Elk River, 20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-15
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.