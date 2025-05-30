High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, May 29

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 30, 2025 at 3:50AM
Thursday

Baseball

CLASS 4A

Section 1

• Lakeville North 4, New Prague 3

• Owatonna 1, Lakeville South 0

Section 5

• Champlin Park 6, Rogers 4

• Maple Grove 1, Osseo 0

• Mounds View 11, Spring Lake Park 0

• Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 4, Irondale 2

Section 7

• Andover 4, Forest Lake 2

• Cambridge-Isanti 5, Duluth East 0

• Centennial 12, Coon Rapids 2

Section 8

• Moorhead 11, Bemidji 3

• Sartell 15, St. Cloud 3

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Brainerd 6

• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Elk River 2

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Northfield 9, Byron 1

• Red Wing 8, Austin 6

Section 4

• Mahtomedi 10, Hill-Murray 5

• St. Anthony 11, North St. Paul 6

• St. Paul Johnson 6, St. Paul Como Park 1

Section 5

• Big Lake 5, Fridley 0

• Monticello 6, Becker 0

• Princeton 3, Totino-Grace 1

• St. Francis 11, Zimmerman 0

Section 6

• Delano 12, Mound Westonka 2

Section 7

• Chisago Lakes 1, North Branch 0

• Cloquet 6, Duluth Denfeld 4

• Grand Rapids 2, Hermantown 1

• Rock Ridge 6, Hibbing 5

Section 8

• Fergus Falls 2, Alexandria 1

• Little Falls 10, Detroit Lakes 3

• Willmar 7, Rocori 3

CLASS 2A

Section 2

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 8, Belle Plaine 4

• Maple River 6, Sibley East 3

• Triton 12, NRHEG 7

Section 3

• Luverne 2, St. James 1

• Montevideo 10, Minnewaska Area 1

• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 9, New London-Spicer 3

• Windom 6, Fairmont 1

Section 4

• Blake 7, Mounds Park Academy 4

• St. Croix Prep 10, St. Agnes 0

Section 5

• Dassel-Cokato 7, SW Christian 4

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Rockford 1

• Norwood Young America 5, Litchfield 4

• Providence Academy 5, Holy Family 4

Section 6

• Foley 12, Kimball 2

• Pierz 8, Royalton 3

• St. Cloud Cathedral 11, Albany 1

• Staples-Motley 15, Wadena-Deer Creek 5

Section 7

• Duluth Marshall 4, Aitkin 2

• Esko 4, Proctor 3

• Mora 6, Crosby-Ironton 4

• Pequot Lakes 7, Aitkin 3

• Pequot Lakes 4, Rush City 2

• Proctor 7, Mora 1

• South Ridge 11, North Woods 2

Section 8

• Barnesville 3, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 17, Hawley 1

• East Grand Forks 7, Warroad 0

• Perham 20, Barnesville 0

• Perham 5, Hawley 1

• Roseau 12, East Grand Forks 8

• Thief River Falls 8, Roseau 2

• Thief River Falls 5, Warroad 2

CLASS 1A

Section 2

• Mankato Loyola 6, Minn. Valley Lutheran 4

• New Ulm Cathedral 4, Madelia 1

• Sleepy Eye 9, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 5

• Springfield 8, Cleveland 5

Section 3

• Dawson-Boyd 4, Lac qui Parle Valley 3

• Minneota 9, Murray Co. Central 8

Section 4

• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 27, Lester Prairie 7

• Heritage Christian 6, Mayer Lutheran 3

Section 5

• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 15, Hill City/Northland 4

• Frazee 4, Sebeka 3

• New York Mills 8, Nevis 2

• Ogilvie 6, Mille Lacs 4

Section 6

• Border West 11, Ortonville 1

• Brandon-Evansville 4, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 3

• Breckenridge 6, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 5

• Parkers Prairie 10, Brandon-Evansville 0

• Parkers Prairie 12, Breckenridge 2

• Upsala/Swanville 3, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1

• Upsala/Swanville 9, Ortonville 1

Section 7

• Cherry 4, Cromwell-Wright 0

• Chisholm 6, North Woods 1

• Chisholm 8, Silver Bay 5

• Cromwell-Wright 21, Littlefork-Big Falls 2

• Ely 4, Cherry 3

• South Ridge 11, North Woods 2

Section 8

• Fertile-Beltrami 12, West Marshall 11

• Fosston 15, Blackduck 10

• Red Lake County 3, Fertile-Beltrami 0

• Red Lake County 4, Sacred Heart 2

• Sacred Heart 5, West Marshall 3

• Win-E-Mac 7, Fosston 0

• Win-E-Mac 10, Mahnomen/Waubun 4

Golf • Boys

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • final round

At Bunker Hills G.C.

• Cretin-Derham Hall 566, White Bear Lake 610, Stillwater 615, Mahtomedi 617, St. Paul Central 697. Medalist: Sam Udovich, Cretin-Derham Hall, 64-69-133

Golf • Girls

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • final round

At Goodrich G.C.

• Mahtomedi 665, White Bear Lake 692, Stillwater 693, St. Paul Highland Park 831. Medalist: Reagan Juhl, Mahtomedi, 76-75-151

Lacrosse • Boys

SECTION 2

• Buffalo 12, Delano/Rockford 7

• Minnetonka 21, Holy Family 1

• Orono 14, Waconia 3

SECTION 3

• Cretin-Derham Hall 7, St. Paul/Two Rivers 4

• East Ridge 16, Park of Cottage Grove 5

• St. Thomas Academy 16, Eagan 6

• Woodbury 16, Hastings 5

SECTION 5

• Wayzata 15, Blake 0

SECTION 6

• Eden Prairie 13, Eastview/Apple Valley 3

• Edina 16, Minneapolis 3

• Prior Lake 7, Bloomington Jefferson 5

• Rosemount 10, Shakopee 6

SECTION 7

• Andover 11, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 9

• Anoka 12, Duluth 11

• Blaine 13, Champlin Park 11

• Centennial 18, Chisago Lakes 8

SECTION 8

• Elk River/Zimmerman 10, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 8

• Monticello 13, Becker 5

• Moorhead 15, Rocori 5

• St. Michael-Albertville 11, Providence Academy 1

Lacrosse • Girls

SECTION 2

• Minnetonka 17, Mound Westonka 4

• Orono 15, Holy Family 6

SECTION 3

• Cretin-Derham Hall 17, Visitation 2

• East Ridge 13, Woodbury 4

• Park of Cottage Grove 18, St. Paul/Two Rivers 1

• St. Croix Prep 12, Simley 9

SECTION 5

• Champlin Park 15, Rogers 9

• Maple Grove 17, Hopkins 4

• Wayzata 22, St. Louis Park 7

SECTION 6

• Bloomington Jefferson 14, Shakopee 11

• Edina 14, Holy Angels 5

• Prior Lake 19, Apple Valley 2

• Rosemount 19, Eastview/Eagan 3

SECTION 7

• Centennial 12, Forest Lake 2

• Chisago Lakes 17, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 6

• Duluth 6, Blaine 5

• Grand Rapids/Greenway 7, Andover 6

SECTION 8

• Moorhead 17, Brainerd 2

• Buffalo 20, Becker 4

• Elk River/Zimmerman 22, Monticello 2

• St. Michael-Albertville 16, St. Cloud 1

Softball

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • championship

• Farmington 10, Lakeville North 1

Section 5 • championship

• Champlin Park 1, Rogers 0

Section 7 • championship

• Forest Lake 3, Blaine 1

Section 8

• Sartell 4, St. Michael-Albertville 3

Championship

• Brainerd 8, Sartell 0

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • championship

• Byron 13, Winona 2

Section 2

• Mankato East 10, New Ulm 0

Championship

• Mankato East 13, New Ulm 1

Section 5

• St. Francis 5, Becker 3

Championship

• Becker 3, St. Francis 2

Section 6 • championship

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, DeLaSalle 2

Section 7 • championship

• Chisago Lakes 2, Rock Ridge 1

Section 8

• Alexandria 11, Willmar 4

Championship

• Rocori 8, Alexandria 0

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • championship

• Randolph 3, Caledonia 1

Section 2

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 2, Jordan 1

Championship

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 11, Jordan 8

Section 4 • championship

• St. Agnes 5, Visitation 3

Section 5 • championship

• Spectrum 6, Rockford 2

Section 6

• Kimball 8, St. Cloud Cathedral 5

Championship

• St. Cloud Cathedral 10, Kimball 4

Section 7

• Esko 2, Rush City 0

Championship

• Esko 3, Rush City 0

Section 8

• Hawley 3, East Grand Forks 0

• Hawley 7, Roseau 6

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • championship

• Bethlehem Academy 6, Houston 3

Section 2

• Martin County West 6, United South Central 5

Championship

• United South Central 6, Martin County West 0

Section 3 • championship

• Wabasso 5, Edgerton/SW Minn. Christian 1

Section 4 • championship

• Braham 8, West Lutheran 1

Section 5 • championship

• Blackduck 10, Hill City/Northland 6

Section 6

• Swanville 5, New York Mills 3

Championship

• Swanville 5, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 3

Section 7 • championship

• Moose Lake/Willow River 11, Cherry 1

Section 8 • championship

• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 4, East Polk 3

Track and Field • Boys

CLASS 3A

Section 4

• Stillwater 272, White Bear Lake 186, Woodbury 152, Two Rivers 131, Cretin-Derham Hall 74.5, St. Paul Central 49, Tartan 24.5

Track and Field • Girls

CLASS 3A

Section 4

• Stillwater 261.5, White Bear Lake 195.5, Two Rivers 140.5, Woodbury 113, St. Paul Central 99, Cretin-Derham Hall 53.5, Tartan 31

Volleyball • Boys

SECTION 5

• Hmong Academy def. Brooklyn Center, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22

• Roseville def. St. Anthony, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-9

• St. Paul Como Park def. Prairie Seeds, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20

SECTION 6

• Edina def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 21-25, 15-25, 25-12, 15-11

• Mpls. Southside def. Armstrong, 25-21, 26-24, 12-25, 25-21

SECTION 8

• Anoka def. Maple Grove, 26-24, 13-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-10

• Bemidji def. Coon Rapids, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20

• Rogers def. Champlin Park, 25-14, 25-20, 25-10

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Elk River, 20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-15

