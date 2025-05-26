The regular season has concluded, and a new team lands in the No. 1 spot of the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25 statewide baseball rankings.
One of the state’s most surprising squads, Blaine (18-2), takes over the top position. The Bengals are riding an eight-game winning streak entering section tournament play.
Senior lefthanded pitcher Carson Timm is 6-0 with a 0.67 ERA, and the Northwest Suburban Conference champions are allowing a Class 4A-low 2.3 runs per game. Timm is also hitting .375.
South Suburban champion Shakopee (17-3) climbs to the No. 2 spot. The Sabers have lost twice since opening day.
Suburban East Conference powers Mounds View (15-5) and Cretin-Derham Hall (16-4) are third and fourth.
Wayzata (15-5) has overcome its sluggish start and is peaking at the right time. The Trojans have won 11 of their past 12 games to climb to No. 5.
Farmington (15-5) holds down the sixth spot. The top six are all No. 1 seeds in their section tournaments.
Class 3A Mankato East (17-3) moves up to the No. 8 position. The Cougars finished the regular season winning eight consecutive games, yielding more than two runs only twice during that span.