Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide high school baseball rankings

As section tournaments get underway, a new No. 1 team leads the list: Blaine, with only two regular-season losses.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 26, 2025 at 6:00PM

The regular season has concluded, and a new team lands in the No. 1 spot of the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25 statewide baseball rankings.

One of the state’s most surprising squads, Blaine (18-2), takes over the top position. The Bengals are riding an eight-game winning streak entering section tournament play.

Senior lefthanded pitcher Carson Timm is 6-0 with a 0.67 ERA, and the Northwest Suburban Conference champions are allowing a Class 4A-low 2.3 runs per game. Timm is also hitting .375.

South Suburban champion Shakopee (17-3) climbs to the No. 2 spot. The Sabers have lost twice since opening day.

Suburban East Conference powers Mounds View (15-5) and Cretin-Derham Hall (16-4) are third and fourth.

Wayzata (15-5) has overcome its sluggish start and is peaking at the right time. The Trojans have won 11 of their past 12 games to climb to No. 5.

Farmington (15-5) holds down the sixth spot. The top six are all No. 1 seeds in their section tournaments.

Class 3A Mankato East (17-3) moves up to the No. 8 position. The Cougars finished the regular season winning eight consecutive games, yielding more than two runs only twice during that span.

The Minnesota Top 25

Note: Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.

1. Blaine (18-2) Last week: No. 2

2. Shakopee (17-3) Last week: No. 5

3. Mounds View (15-5) Last week: No. 3

4. Cretin-Derham Hall (16-4) Last week: No. 1

5. Wayzata (15-5) Last week: No. 8

6. Farmington (15-5): Last week: No. 6

7. Prior Lake (14-6) Last week: No. 11

8. Mankato East (17-3, 3A) Last week: No. 12

9. Andover (15-5) Last week: No. 4

10. St. Michael-Albertville (14-5) Last week: No. 7

11. Stillwater (13-7) Last week: No. 17

12. White Bear Lake (14-6) Last week: No. 18

13. Totino-Grace (14-6, 3A) Last week: No. 10

14. Perham (16-1, 2A) Last week: No. 15

15. St. Cloud Cathedral (18-1, 2A) Last week: No. 16

16. Chaska (14-6) Last week: No. 23

17. Duluth Marshall (16-2, 2A) Last week: No. 13

18. Esko (17-2, 2A) Last week: No. 14

19. Rockford (16-3, 2A) Last week: No. 19

20. Owatonna (16-4) Last week: No. 20

21. Two Rivers (17-3) Last week: No. 21

22. Chanhassen (14-6) Last week: No. 22

23. St. Anthony (18-2, 3A) Last week: No. 24

24. Mankato West (13-5, 3A) Last week: unranked

25. Northfield (15-4, 3A) Last week: unranked

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

