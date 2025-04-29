Kudos to Randoph head coach Dennis Trom, who last week picked up his 200th career victory as the No. 5-ranked Rockets improved to 10-0 with a victory at Le Sueur-Henderson, a notoriously tough place to win. In Trom’s 10 years at the helm, Randolph has won the Gopher Conference championship 10 times, has qualified for six state tournaments and has two state titles.