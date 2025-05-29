Portion of I-494 in south metro will be closed this weekend and next

News & Politics

The freeway will be closed between Hwy. 100 and Cedar Avenue/Hwy. 77.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 11:00PM
Traffic builds on Interstate 494 in Bloomington. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

Another summer weekend brings a fresh freeway closure for south metro drivers. This time it’s Interstate 494 between Hwy. 100 and Cedar Avenue/Hwy. 77.

MnDOT will shut down the freeway in both directions from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Ramps along the 5-mile segment through Richfield and Bloomington will begin closing at 8 p.m. Friday, the agency said.

Motorists will be directed to use Crosstown Hwy. 62 as an east-west alternative.

During the closure, crews plan to complete the new pedestrian bridge over I-494 near Chicago Avenue and remove the Portland Avenue bridge, which will be rebuilt.

The work is tied into a larger $377 million project that includes adding an E-ZPass lane between Hwy. 100 and I-35, rebuilding the interchange at I-35W and I-494, rebuilding several other bridges and improving pavement.

All work is weather-dependent, MnDOT said. The forecast calls for warm and dry with highs in the 80s, so plan on it happening as scheduled.

A repeat closure along the same stretch of road is scheduled for the following weekend.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

