Brooklyn Park public works director resigns after indictment on felony rape charges

The city employee has been on paid leave since he was arrested in Atlanta in September.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 2:28PM
Brooklyn Park's public works director, who faces felony rape charges in Georgia, has resigned. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Brooklyn Park Public Works Director Daniel Ruiz, who is facing felony rape charges in Georgia, has resigned from the city.

A grand jury in late April indicted Ruiz, 52, on charges of felony rape, aggravated sodomy and false imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor battery, according to Fulton County court records. Ruiz was arrested on those charges in September in Atlanta, where he was attending a work-related conference. He posted an $80,000 bond and was released days later.

Ruiz has remained employed by the city of Brooklyn Park, first taking family medical leave. He was later placed on paid administrative leave. Ruiz recently submitted his resignation, effective June 27.

An attorney for Ruiz did not immediately respond to the Minnesota Star Tribune’s request for comment.

City officials declined to say whether Brooklyn Park has conducted an internal investigation into the allegations against Ruiz. The city did not elaborate on the decision to place Ruiz on paid leave or on his resignation, citing private personnel data.

Officials instead pointed to the city handbook, which says the city manager has the discretion to place an employee on paid or unpaid leave, including pending the outcome of an internal or external investigation.

Ruiz has worked for Brooklyn Park since 2002, when he started as manager for the city’s support services and recycling division. He was named public works director in 2014.

He is accused of holding a woman against her will and raping her inside an Atlanta hotel room in the early morning of Sept. 8, according to the criminal warrant. Ruiz allegedly pulled the woman back into the room when she tried to leave, and continued the assault. According to the indictment, Ruiz injured the woman as he held her down, including by dragging her across the room.

City leaders did not respond to questions about Ruiz’s attendance at the work-related conference in Atlanta that weekend, or how much the trip cost. Officials also declined to immediately provide Ruiz’s contract and salary.

A city spokeswoman said Brooklyn Park has an interim operations and maintenance director in place and will work to fill the permanent position.

Tim Harlow of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

