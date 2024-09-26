Brooklyn Park’s public works director is facing charges of felony rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and battery in connection with an alleged incident two weeks ago at a downtown Atlanta hotel and resort.
Brooklyn Park’s public works director jailed on felony rape charges in Atlanta
Daniel Ruiz spent more than a week in the Fulton County jail after an alleged incident Sept. 8 at Club Wyndham Atlanta.
Daniel J. Ruiz, of St. Paul, was booked into the Fulton County jail and spent more than a week in custody after he was arrested Sept. 8 at Club Wyndham Atlanta. He posted an $80,000 bond and was released last week, court records show.
Ruiz is accused of holding a woman against her will and raping her in a room inside the resort overlooking Centennial Olympic Park, according to a criminal warrant filed in Fulton County Court.
Ruiz allegedly held the victim against her will and pulled her back into a hotel room when she tried to leave, and continued the assault. Ruiz “intentionally caused physical harm” to the victim, who was injured as he held her down, the warrant said.
Ruiz has worked for Brooklyn Park since 2002, when he started as manager for the city’s support services and recycling division. He was named public works director in 2014, according to the city’s website.
City spokeswoman Risikat Adesaogun said officials are aware of the situation and reviewing personnel policies to determine if any city policies apply to the incident.
Ruiz was on family medical leave at the time of the alleged incident. He is due in Fulton County Court on Tuesday.
