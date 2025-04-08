Brooklyn Park says revamped community center project doesn’t have to pit ice rinks vs. gym space

Brooklyn Park parents often have to drive across the city to watch their elementary-aged kids practice basketball late at night because no other courts are available.
The lack of gym space in the northwest metro is a problem city leaders have worked on addressing for decades, as needs grow along with Brooklyn Park’s population. But the issue became divisive when the city a couple of years ago considered converting one of the two ice rinks at its community center into gym space.
“It got ugly,” said Dan Williams, with the Brooklyn Park Athletic Association, saying court and ice users felt pitted against each other as groups went on the defensive to guard their sports.
But now city leaders are pitching a new concept that would retain the community center’s ice while expanding the facility to add three courts. The new gym would serve sports such as basketball, volleyball, wrestling, dance, cheer, pickleball and futsal. The expansion would also add new space for community events.
“We should have never been put in a position of saying to get basketball courts, we need to take and tear away,” Mayor Hollies Winston said, adding the new council feels it can better meet needs across the community with the re-envisioned project.
“Hockey is part of our heritage and legacy that’s been here for some time in Brooklyn Park. We don’t want to rip that away,” he said. “But we also have to find ways to accommodate new cultures and new preferences.”
The expansion, including remodeling the community center’s entryway, adding parking and improving outdoor space at the facility at 5600 85th Av. N., is estimated to cost about $23.5 million, said Brad Tullberg, city recreation and parks director. The city is seeking $9.5 million in state bond funding for the project this legislative session.
Brooklyn Park has yet to use $5 million in state bonding money secured in 2023, initially for the plan to convert an ice rink. The city changed course in response to community feedback, with figure skating and hockey associations saying the ice was critical to serving their sports.