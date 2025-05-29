Stage & Arts

Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama gets a potent, well-acted production at Park Square Theatre.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 6:00PM
From left, Isabella Dunsieth, Darius Dotch, Terry Hempleman, Laura Esping and Emil Herrera share a moment of levity in "Between Riverside and Crazy" at Park Square Theatre. (Dan Norman Photography )

After a heart attack has him knocking on death’s door, retired New York police officer Walter “Pops” Washington decides to give the son with whom he’s had a fraught relationship some advice.

Be sure to get your fiber and potassium, he tells Junior. And while tap water doesn’t have the cache of designer drinks, it’s perfectly fine.

OK, what Walter has to offer may not seem all that profound as end-of-life wisdom goes. But the glib bit helps take the edges off the hard stuff in “Between Riverside and Crazy,” Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play that’s now up in a visceral production at Park Square Theatre.

As Pops, Emil Herrera is brusque, stoic and sweet, sometimes all at once. His performance in the lead role anchors the production in an unblinking ferocity and helps to reveal the complicated humanity of someone who once wore the badge.

Pops spent three decades on the New York police force, which means that he has absorbed 30 years’ worth of traumas. He retired not because he had come to a nice round service number, but because a uniformed rookie fellow officer shot him six times when he was off duty at a shady establishment.

Pops is Black and the shooter is white. While this story touches on race and gender among other things, it’s really about an officer grappling with how to leech out the years of pain he’s absorbed and the feeling of betrayal he now has because of how his department treated him.

Director Stephen DiMenna’s staging meets the poetry of Guirgis’ potent script with punchiness of its own. Taking place in three chockablock rooms of a New York apartment designed by Benjamin Olsen, “Crazy” is expertly acted with keening performances that match the emotional pitch of Fred Kennedy’s gutbucket soul score.

Herrera is totally engaging as Pops, who, at one point, clasps a Jack Daniels bottle the way he used to hug his late wife, and does a slow dance. Pops may be tempestuous and gruff, but beneath that exterior is a survivor seeking and giving grace.

With a shaved head, Terry Hempleman cuts a severe figure as Lieutenant Caro, whom the city has tasked with getting Pops to settle an eight-year lawsuit. The lieutenant is engaged to Pop’s mentee Detective Audrey O’Connor (Laura Esping). Esping plays her with heart, even if the character is a negotiation tool.

Darius Dotch brings assured calm and muscle to Junior, a troubled son trying to do right by the law. When father and son try to show affection for each other, it’s awkward, fumbling and very funny.

If “Crazy” is a must-see, it’s partly because of what DiMenna has elicited from his performers. Kiko Laureano gives a revelatory performance as the Church Lady, a religious proselytizer who comes to soothe Pop’s hurt. Laureano nails the part in a quietly daring, crackerjack performance when she practices a personal and intimate conversation.

Newcomer Isabella Dunsieth impresses as Junior’s girlfriend Lulu. In a balcony scene when Junior is about to go on a trip, Lulu has a series of ping-ponging emotions that put her boyfriend through an emotional obstacle course. The actor finds the contradictions with verve, showing how Lulu, ultimately, wants Junior to fight for her love.

The most compelling little turn is by newcomer José Sabillon, whose Oswaldo, in recovery from addiction, suffers a relapse. Sabillon’s surprising physicality is emblematic of a production to keeps you on the edge of your seat.

‘Between Riverside and Crazy’

When: 7 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends June 8.

Where: Park Square Theatre, 20 W. 7th Place, St. Paul.

Tickets: $25-$60. 651-291-7005 or parksquaretheatre.org.

about the writer

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

