Stage & Arts

Review: Superb ‘Frozen’ sets a new high watermark at Children’s Theatre Company

Tiffany Nichole Greene’s staging improves on the celebrated Broadway production.

Columnist Icon

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 21, 2025 at 10:13PM
Children’s Theatre Company’s staging of "Frozen" is crisper, clearer and more lyrical than the Broadway production. (Glen Stubbe)

The blue hues are not just for the cool ice in “Frozen” but also for the heat.

For, whoa, Elsa, the blockbuster Disney musical that opened Saturday at the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis is electric and sizzling.

Tiffany Nichole Greene’s spectacular staging boasts eye-catching design, arresting performances and tons of beautifully crafted moments. The show not only marks a new high watermark for CTC, which has had much excellent work in its Tony-winning history that includes “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

Importantly, Greene’s production improves on Michael Grandage’s Broadway production. The storytelling of this “Frozen” is crisper, clearer and more lyrical. Greene’s gloss also deepens the dramaturgy to make it a much richer experience.

A quick example: In “Frozen,” as in many shows, romantic love is an answer to all our problems. But Greene stages her production so that we see that filial affection between separated sisters Elsa (Gillian Jackson Han) and Anna (Julia Ennen) is just as likely an answer to the problems ailing their world.

And, in fact, “Frozen” shines like a restoration musical, but one in which the return to a rightful order is not simply about a throne or court, but about a reconciliation between two women repairing their supernatural estrangement.

As you may remember, the plot of this juggernaut is simple. From an early age, Princess Elsa has powers to deliver fearsome weather. But she is not fully able to control her gifts and so has to be sent away for her own safety — lest people think she’s a witch, or something — and for the safety of those around her.

After their parents die, Elsa is crowned queen, but on her coronation day, her passion gets the best of her and she turns the kingdom to ice. Anna sets off to find her and to remedy the situation. Like Dorothy on her way to Oz, Anna picks up some colorful characters along the way, namely woodsman Kristoff (Matthew Hall), Sven the reindeer (Adam Jones) and Olaf the snowman (Laura Marie).

The show’s winning design comes from the likes of Scott Davis, whose stately scenography is gorgeously evocative. Ari Fulton’s costumes are telling and exquisitely crafted. Puppet maker Eric Van Wyk’s delivers ingenious designs for Sven (manipulated beautifully with lots of human emotion by Jones) and Olaf (Marie uses her rubber chicken face brilliantly to mirror the wonder and surprises of her puppet charge).

The design team includes Driscoll Otto on pinpoint lighting, Sten Severson’s crackling ice sound design and Michael Salvatore Commendatore’s projections.

Which gets us to the performances. Han is cool and regal as Elsa, a character whose strength shows in her willowy, sleeveless arms when all around her folks are huddled up and shivering. And she finds the right balance of doubt and determination on “Let it Go,” the title number on which she soars.

Han is not alone in lighting up the goose bump meter. Full of charm and light, Hall makes a delightful Kristoff and his duet with Ennen on “Love Is an Open Door” is sweetly heartwarming. Ennen battled through some missteps on opening night but won our hearts.

The young performers in the cast are just as impressive as the adults. Talented sparkplug Matea Cordova Stuart alternates the bike-riding-and-singing role of Young Anna with Molly Toutant while precociously sure-footed Chloe Sorensen alternates with Reese Sweeney as Young Elsa.

Actually, you can go down the entire cast list singing praises, for Greene has elicited performances from newcomers and old hats alike at the CTC, including Reed Sigmund as ice country shopkeeper, Dean Holt as peacocking Duke Weselton and Dylan Rugh as craven, two-faced Hans.

Newcomer Amelia Barr is striking as Pabbie alongside Janely Rodriguez, who is memorable as Bulda.

Choreographed by Rush Benson, whose dances are butter smooth and butterscotch sweet, and with Denise Prosek’s rich, nuanced musical direction, this “Frozen” is anything but icebound. It’s a bravura production that can be seen again and again.

‘Frozen’

When: 7 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. Sat., 2 & 6 p.m. Sun. Ends June 15.

Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls.

Tickets: $15-$99. 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org

about the writer

about the writer

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Stage & Arts

See More

Stage & Arts

Review: Superb ‘Frozen’ sets a new high watermark at Children’s Theatre Company

Staff headshot
Rohan Preston
card image

Tiffany Nichole Greene’s staging improves on the celebrated Broadway production.

Stage & Arts

This ‘Waitress’ star has had to get through grief to play her dreams

card image

Gophers

University of Minnesota dance team heads to world championships with ‘heart over hype’

card image