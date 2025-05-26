It’s all shapeshifting fun and games for 19th-century Minnesota outlaw Nellie King until she runs headlong into a fateful dilemma.
Fired from a vaudeville show and with the authorities closing in on her for financial fraud — she and partner Edward Loudon look to The Child, an orphan teen who has recently come into their care, for a possible solution.
The adults in the makeshift family have a choice between suffering together or trafficking the adolescent to a whorehouse madam.
Nellie’s decision, which comes late in the musical “Whoa, Nellie! The Outlaw King of the Wild Middle West,” is one that’s liable to shape King’s reputation forever and color our view of a figure being plucked from history with relish.
Up until that moment, the musical at St. Paul’s History Theatre, composed with spry wit and vim by playwright Josef Evans and staged with pizzazz by Laura Leffler, is mostly a blast. True, the storyline goes all over the place, partly on account of the many aliases and disguises that Nellie (Em Adam Rosenberg) uses as she commits crimes and has overlapping marriages in Minnesota and South Dakota.
As one musical number puts it, wherever she goes, she leaves “a trail of broken laws and broken hearts.”
Rosenberg, who uses they/them pronouns, is charmingly solicitous as the notorious title character. Their Nellie is as smooth as a porcelain doll, with a high gloss mien covering most of the character’s intents and emotions.
The smart musical boasts an ebullient, razzle-dazzle score and catchy songs with titles such as “Ride ‘Em Cowboy,” “You Gotta Be Crazy (Not to Go Crazy),” and “If You Find Yourself in Florida,” which has uncanny contemporary resonance.