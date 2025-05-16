A: That’s real. I almost got my dad killed once. After my mother died, I didn’t leave the house for like four months because I was convinced that I would come home to find him dead. But I owed a script to a producer, and he rented a little cabin in East Hampton for me to go write for a weekend. I was nervous to leave my dad. But the guy that was staying there was solid. As soon as I left, my friend who’d been sober just lost his sobriety, and drank all the liquor in the house. He ordered heroin and a prostitute but didn’t have any money. I guess he started to try to have sex with the prostitute and she called her pimp downstairs. He came upstairs and almost knocked my dad down. The pimp was holding a gun and said, “I should shoot everyone in this apartment.” He laughed. My dad was in shock. But the guy who caused all these problems was passed out. About an hour later, the building super came. They’d been trying to kick us out and now they had reasons.