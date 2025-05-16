Talk about a passion project. Director Stephen DiMenna first saw Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Between Riverside and Crazy” in 2014 in New York and was so taken with its poetry and pathos that he sought to bring it to Pillsbury House Theatre in Minneapolis, where he was a company member.
But the set requirements, including a three-room apartment, proved too much for the space. DiMenna shopped the play around. Park Square Theatre, where his former mentee Flordelino Lagundino had become artistic director, agreed to stage it in 2019. But Lagundino and the company soon parted ways, putting the production on ice and the company on life support.
Park Square then merged with SteppingStone Theatre and “Crazy” was scheduled for 2023. Fate struck again as the theater faced an existential crisis that necessitated canceling the rest of its season, including “Crazy.”
In desperation, the Park Square board asked DiMenna to do a salvation vision plan for the company as an exercise. After his presentation, the board hired him to revive the St. Paul playhouse.
“I told them that they had to rebrand and focus on contemporary American plays with perhaps an occasional classic,” DiMenna said.
“Crazy” fits that bill.
The show concerns an ex-New York cop who is dealing with a lawsuit against his former department, a threatened eviction from his rent-stabilized apartment plus houseguests and a recently paroled son.
Guirgis based the officer on his Egyptian father and wrote the play with a practical purpose. He wanted to cheer up his friend, actor Stephen McKinley Henderson, who was considering quitting the stage.