Minnesota-based debt collector Jefferson Capital raises $150 million in IPO

St. Louis Park-based Jefferson Capital raised $150 million after it completed its initial public stock offering this week.
Minnesota’s first IPO of 2025 was well-received by investors, who have already bid up shares nearly 25% this week.
Jefferson Capital buys charged-off consumer debt from from clients that include Fortune 500 creditors, banks, telecommunications providers, credit card issuers and auto finance companies. Jefferson then handles debt collections with what it terms “a consumer-friendly payment and rewards opportunity.”
The company sold 10 million shares at $15 a share when it priced its offering on Wednesday. The company expected the offering to price between $15 and $17 a share and had hoped to raise $160 million.
In its first day of trading under ticker symbol JCAP on Thursday, shares rose to $18.54, up 23.6%. On Friday morning shares were maintaining the IPO bump, trading at $18.66.
CEO David Burton founded the company in 2002 after acquiring the consumer accounts of the old Fingerhut business, the once-ubiquitous catalog company that helped consumers finance their purchases.
Clients are located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Latin America. Jefferson Capital offers clients a chance to concentrate on generating new business rather than on debt collections.
Jefferson Capital uses its propriety analytics to manage those purchased accounts to collect more money than it paid to acquire the debt.