Best Buy takes a half-step back from health tech with Current Health sale

Best Buy has shed a health tech startup it bought for a reported $400 million nearly four years ago as the retailer works to make its health business more profitable.
Current Health announced this week founder Christopher McGhee reacquired the patient monitoring platform from Best Buy.
The Scottish health company offers remote vital-sign monitoring for “hospital-at-home” care. McGhee says Current Health reached a third of U.S. patients in that situation in recent years.
“We’ll be recommitting to our mission and building a world-leading organization with an integrated and intelligent solution for shifting more health care into home and community settings,” McGhee wrote in a blog post.
Current Health didn’t immediately respond to calls and emails requesting comment, and Richfield-based Best Buy did not disclose the financial terms of the sale.
Before the pandemic, Best Buy started beefing up its health business, spending $800 million to buy a mobile device and emergency call service, pulling health care executives onto its board of directors and creating a president of Best Buy Health role. The plan was to serve an aging population, and it seemed as if the global health crisis magnified the mission.
“As you think about virtual care, especially given the last 18 months that we’ve all gone through and that ability to not always rely on an in-person hospital visit ... there’s an even greater use case now,” CEO Corie Barry said in a 2021 call with Wall Street analysts, months before the company announced the Current Health acquisition.
But now, the segment is confronting new hurdles.