Retail

Hundreds line up at Best Buy to nab Nintendo Switch 2, in scene like ’90s opening parties

Both Best Buy and Target are leaning in hard to Switch sales this quarter.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 11:38AM
Shoppers stand in line for the late-night release of the Nintendo Switch 2 at Best Buy in Roseville, Minn., on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Todd Hough packed a lunch and his Nintendo Switch Wednesday and was at the Best Buy store in Roseville by 8 a.m., making him first in line for the next-generation Switch party that started at 11 p.m.

Second in line: Best Buy employee Clarence Coope, who took a few days off to enjoy the Switch 2. He entertained the growing crowd with Mario Kart music.

Mary Ehlers was in line by 9 a.m., working remotely from the parking lot. Her son, Joseph, joined her after school. He had sold his first Switch to a cousin to have the money to purchase a Switch 2 console, Mario Kart World and a case.

The Switch 2 was one of the most anticipated electronic releases of the year, and both Best Buy and Target leaned in hard on promotion to get their share of sales.

Best Buy revived the Harry Potter-style party it threw for the original Switch release eight years ago, after pre-orders sold out in minutes.

“We dusted off something that we’ve done historically and had a lot of success with,” Jason Bonfig, chief merchandising officer for Best Buy, said. “It allows customers to have a connection to it, but also be able to get the product right away and interact with other people who have a similar passion.”

As it came close to 11 p.m., the line grew to about 300.

Best Buy spent months planning for the Switch 2 release event. Pre-orders sold out in minutes. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The doors opened, and at 11:01 p.m. what could have been a disaster hit the store. The lights flickered, and all power cut out. People had to wait 20 minutes for it to come back, allowing people to buy their game systems.

In Minnetonka, Tyler Davis joined the pre-order line close to 10:30 p.m. After drifting across several retailer’s websites on April 24 — the night for pre-ordering — he secured a bundle and a MicroSD Express card from Best Buy.

Davis owns the original Switch and doesn’t plan to let it go — too much “sentimental value” to part with. He’s a big Nintendo fan.

“I have more memories with these games than I can count,” Davis said. “The music of these games especially had an impact on me and inspired me to become a musician from an early age.”

Related Coverage

Retail

Consumers want deals, which leaves Best Buy again predicting little to no growth

Retail

Target’s woes worsen as consumers continue to tighten budgets

Retail

Best Buy boosting online offerings with third-party sellers this summer

He currently plays trombone for the Twin Cities Gamer Symphony Orchestra, which hosts free concerts performing video game music.

A stack of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles sit behind the checkout area for the late night release of the Nintendo Switch 2 at Best Buy in Roseville. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Best Buy stores were open for about two hours, long enough for shoppers to pick up their systems — and possibly a few accessories and games — and share the moment with fellow Nintendo enthusiasts.

Giveaways included a limited number of commemorative Nintendo coins.

“I’m a big collector of coins and pins, and Nintendo’s done a couple of these, so it’s cool to have,” Coope said. “It’s going right next to the others.”

The original Switch is one of Nintendo’s most successful products, selling more than 150 million units worldwide and surpassing the the popularity of Wii.

Behind the scenes, months of planning went into preparing for the event, Bonfig said. Best Buy first began working with Nintendo in April to coordinate preorder infrastructure, digital promotions, and employee training.

When the preorder window opened, the demand was overwhelming.

“We saw some of the highest traffic we’ve ever seen around a pre-order product. It sold out pretty much within minutes,” Bonfig said.

On a recent earnings call, Corie Barry, CEO of Best Buy, said 70% of preorder customers selected in-store pickup.

Shoppers check out during the late-night release of the Nintendo Switch 2 at Best Buy in Roseville. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Despite being guaranteed a console, many in line wanted to get their hands on the Switch 2 as soon as possible. For others, it was about the nostalgia reminiscent of past late-night openings and early 2000s movie screenings.

The Switch 2 has generated excitement not only for its upgraded specs, but also for its backward compatibility with previous Switch titles and new features like video chat and enhanced Joy-Con controllers, Bonfig said.

The new “Mario Kart World” also launched alongside the console, with other games, like “Donkey Kong Bonanza,” expected later this summer.

When Mary and Joseph Ehlers exited the store with their haul in hand, they weren’t heading home to go to bed. They were going home to start up the new console and check out the update.

For Bonfig, the product’s appeal is deeply personal. A lifelong Nintendo fan, he recalled blowing out a TV while playing Duck Hunt for the first time and watching his own sons grow up with Mario Kart.

Even Best Buy employees felt the pull of the event, with many asking to work the late-night shift.

While the launch night marked a major sales moment for Best Buy, the company also sees it as a starting point for continued engagement. Stores will expand their Nintendo Switch sections, adding demo stations, accessories, and staff ready to help customers learn about new features.

Andy McCoy holds a variety of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories as he stands in line for at the Roseville Best Buy. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis-based Target didn’t open its doors until Thursday morning, and the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle won’t be available for purchase online until June 6.

In similar fashion to Best Buy, the retailer is rolling out an expanded assortment of Nintendo-inspired products alongside a dedicated Nintendo shopping experience. Select stores are also also hosting in-store celebrations on Thursday.

about the writer

about the writer

Carson Hartzog

Reporter

Carson Hartzog is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Retail

See More

Retail

Hundreds line up at Best Buy to nab Nintendo Switch 2, in scene like ’90s opening parties

card image

Both Best Buy and Target are leaning in hard to Switch sales this quarter.

Retail

Target recalls more employee groups to downtown Minneapolis headquarters

card image

Retail

Ronzoni pasta-maker coming to Lakeville in $880 million Post acquisition

card image