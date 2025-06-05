Hundreds line up at Best Buy to nab Nintendo Switch 2, in scene like ’90s opening parties

Todd Hough packed a lunch and his Nintendo Switch Wednesday and was at the Best Buy store in Roseville by 8 a.m., making him first in line for the next-generation Switch party that started at 11 p.m.
Second in line: Best Buy employee Clarence Coope, who took a few days off to enjoy the Switch 2. He entertained the growing crowd with Mario Kart music.
Mary Ehlers was in line by 9 a.m., working remotely from the parking lot. Her son, Joseph, joined her after school. He had sold his first Switch to a cousin to have the money to purchase a Switch 2 console, Mario Kart World and a case.
The Switch 2 was one of the most anticipated electronic releases of the year, and both Best Buy and Target leaned in hard on promotion to get their share of sales.
Best Buy revived the Harry Potter-style party it threw for the original Switch release eight years ago, after pre-orders sold out in minutes.
“We dusted off something that we’ve done historically and had a lot of success with,” Jason Bonfig, chief merchandising officer for Best Buy, said. “It allows customers to have a connection to it, but also be able to get the product right away and interact with other people who have a similar passion.”
As it came close to 11 p.m., the line grew to about 300.
The doors opened, and at 11:01 p.m. what could have been a disaster hit the store. The lights flickered, and all power cut out. People had to wait 20 minutes for it to come back, allowing people to buy their game systems.