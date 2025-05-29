Consumers want deals, which leaves Best Buy again predicting little to no growth

Best Buy on Thursday said sales will be relatively flat and profits lower for the year, dragged by tariff costs and “deal-focused” consumers drawn to sales.
The Richfield-based retailer’s quarterly results are a confirmation of what economists have been saying.
People bought computers, cellphones and tablets as new models launched and they had to replace their old ones. But home entertainment systems and appliance sales were lower as consumers put off big discretionary purchases.
Company officials said they expect consumers to continue shopping looking for bargains.
Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas said the company has now figured tariff costs — as they stand right now — into its predictions for the year.
He said sales should be relatively flat, falling between $41.1 billion to $41.9 billion. In its last fiscal year, revenue was $41.5 billion.
Profits will likely decline. The company forecasts adjusted earnings per share to range from $6.15 to $6.30, down from $6.37 in the past fiscal year.
“Our underlying working assumptions are that tariffs stay at the current levels for the rest of the year, and there is no material change in consumer behavior from the trends we have seen in recent quarters,” Bilunas said.