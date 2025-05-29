Retail

Consumers want deals, which leaves Best Buy again predicting little to no growth

Tariff costs also will drag the Richfield-based based retailer’s results for the rest of the year.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 1:44PM
Best Buy's quarterly profits were down 18%, and executives predict tariff costs will drag its earnings for the rest of the year. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Best Buy on Thursday said sales will be relatively flat and profits lower for the year, dragged by tariff costs and “deal-focused” consumers drawn to sales.

The Richfield-based retailer’s quarterly results are a confirmation of what economists have been saying.

People bought computers, cellphones and tablets as new models launched and they had to replace their old ones. But home entertainment systems and appliance sales were lower as consumers put off big discretionary purchases.

Company officials said they expect consumers to continue shopping looking for bargains.

Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas said the company has now figured tariff costs — as they stand right now — into its predictions for the year.

He said sales should be relatively flat, falling between $41.1 billion to $41.9 billion. In its last fiscal year, revenue was $41.5 billion.

Profits will likely decline. The company forecasts adjusted earnings per share to range from $6.15 to $6.30, down from $6.37 in the past fiscal year.

“Our underlying working assumptions are that tariffs stay at the current levels for the rest of the year, and there is no material change in consumer behavior from the trends we have seen in recent quarters,” Bilunas said.

The company will continue to “scenario-plan” as President Donald Trump’s tariff policy evolves, he said.

The consumer electronics chain said sales were down less than 1% in its most recent quarter, slightly below what Wall Street analysts predicted.

Restructuring costs, particularly within Best Buy Health, pressured net income, which fell about 18% to $202 million, or 95 cents a share. Analysts were expecting $1.08 a share.

Related Coverage

Retail

Best Buy CEO says Trump tariffs will drag down the retailer’s sales

Retail

Best Buy boosting online offerings with third-party sellers this summer

Retail

Best Buy says Trump tariffs will increase prices at a difficult time for the retailer

“I’m proud of how our teams have been navigating the environment and planning our business within dynamic macroeconomic conditions,” CEO Corie Barry said. “Against this backdrop, we executed well.”

Barry in a media call declined to comment on a U.S. trade court ruling that said Trump overstepped his authority with many of the tariffs he has put in place.

“There remains a great deal of uncertainty,” she said. “What I’ve tried to work with the team on is to not actually overreact to any given moment in time, but instead to stay maniacally focused on our customers and ensure we are bringing the right assortment price and promotionality to them whatever the backdrop.”

The court put in place a permanent injunction, meaning the Trump’s blanket tariffs cannot be enforced. The administration said it would appeal the decision.

Best Buy’s stock is down about 3% in pre-market trading.

about the writer

about the writer

Carson Hartzog

Reporter

Carson Hartzog is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Retail

See More

Retail

Consumers want deals, which leaves Best Buy again predicting little to no growth

card image

Tariff costs also will drag the Richfield-based based retailer’s results for the rest of the year.

Retail

Target profits boosted by $593M payout in antitrust credit card settlements

card image

Business

Ramstad: Minneapolis’ Camden neighborhood is rising. Houston White wants to keep it that way.

Staff headshot
Evan Ramstad
card image