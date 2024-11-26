Best Buy is blaming election uncertainty and deal-hungry shoppers for weak demand, which led to another disappointing quarter for the Richfied-based electronics chain.
Best Buy looking for a holiday miracle to reverse weak demand after missing profit goal
The retailer reported a $273 million profit for the quarter that ended in October, which amounted to $1.26 per share. While an improvement from last year, analysts were expecting $1.30 per share.
While Best Buy’s revenue has been down, the company had exceeded earnings expectations for nine consecutive quarters. Shares were down 7% in pre-market trading.
The company saw comparable sales drop 2.9% this fall, and revenue of $9.4 billion also missed estimates. It lowered its financial outlook for the rest of the year and expects the holiday quarter to bring in flat sales growth at best.
Like other retailers, Best Buy has been amping up holiday sales especially early this year since Black Friday is later than normal. Customers appear to be responding well.
“As holiday sales have begun and the election is behind us, we have seen customer demand increase again,” CEO Corie Barry said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “We continue to see a consumer who is seeking value and sales events, and one who is also willing to spend on high price-point products when they need to or when there is new, compelling technology.”
With the election past and the economy humming along, Best Buy could soon capitalize on some pent-up demand for phone, tablet and laptop upgrades.
“We continue to believe that we are at the very start of the replacement cycle for most of its products,” JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers wrote last week.
Horvers also noted Best Buy is especially exposed to potential new tariffs on China. Those tariffs would in many cases be passed on to consumers as higher prices, reversing a years-long drop in the average cost of consumer electronics.
President-elect Donald Trump on Monday vowed to raise tariffs on China another 10% and add 25% tariffs to goods imported from Mexico and Canada.
Wedbush analyst Seth Basham estimates about 40% of Best Buy’s inventory, by cost, is imported from China or relies on Chinese parts. He ranked Best Buy as facing the highest risk of damage from new tariffs among all retailers.
“Electronics costs would increase materially,” Basham wrote. “Best Buy did a good job navigating prior rounds of Chinese tariffs — suffering moderate gross margin pressure and a slowdown in comps in 2019 — but the level of proposed tariffs and more precarious financial position of consumers makes the company more vulnerable this time.”
Best Buy executives are expected to address analysts at 7 a.m.
The Richfield-based retailer missed profit expectations for the first time in two years, leading to a stock drop in pre-market trading. Sales continued to slide.