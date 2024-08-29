Best Buy finally saw some bright spots this summer.
Best Buy was banking on AI-driven computers curbing its decline. So far, so good.
The Richfield-based electronics retailer saw better-than-expected profitability this summer.
While its sales continued to dip, a downward trajectory the electronics retailer has not been able to shake for almost three years, Best Buy saw more people buy tablets and computers as laptops with built-in AI hit the market.
Comparable domestic sales for tablets and computers grew 6% in May, June and July over the same period last year, said Corie Barry, CEO of the Richfield-based electronics chain.
Overall comparable sales fell 2.3%, but that was better than expected by company leaders and analysts, as was its $9.3 billion in revenue for the quarter. A leaner Best Buy earned $291 million, or $1.34 a share, up 7% from a year ago, showing profitability progress that will likely reassure investors the company and the electronics industry are on the path to stability.
“With our market position, expert sales associates and compelling merchandising, we capitalized on the demand driven by customers’ desire to replace or upgrade their products combined with new innovation,” Barry said in a statement.
There had been optimism in recent months that the worst of the days for Best Buy may be behind it. In the spring, after Best Buy also reported sales declines that were not as bad as expected, and its shares had the biggest one-day price increase since March 2020.
A big part of the stock rebound has been investors’ hope that AI-infused laptops would entice people to start to buy electronics again. In June, Best Buy became the biggest U.S. seller of Microsoft’s new AI-enhanced Copilot+ laptops. With more than 40 models, Best Buy has the largest assortment of Copilot+ PCs in the country and is the exclusive retailer for about 40% of them. On the day the Copilot+ PCs became available in stores, Best Buy’s stocks went up to its highest price in a year.
“We see a consumer who is seeking value and sales events, and one who is also willing to spend on high price point products when they need to or when there is new compelling technology,” Barry said.
Best Buy saw growth in the computing and services categories as well as tablets. Appliance, home theater and gaming sales are still on the decline.
The company has had a stormy last few years as it has tried to weather a long delay in demand after many consumers stocked up on electronic devices during the pandemic. Company leaders have said this year that many consumers will soon start to update and replace their electronics which would finally lead to industry normalization.
Best Buy has had 11 straight quarters of sales declines. The company has had to adjust its expenses, cutting the number of stores and staff as it tries to adjust to changing customer preferences and shopping habits.
