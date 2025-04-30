High Schools

Nominate now: Help us chose winners for the All-Minnesota Sports Awards

Our high school sports year-end celebration is coming up, and three special honors need nominations. Here’s how you can help.

By Chris Carr

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 30, 2025 at 5:09PM
Mark "Dolo" Harris was selected as the 2024 Difference-Maker of the Year winner for his work at Patrick Henry High. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

For eight years, Minnesotans in and around our high school sports communities have nominated deserving people for three special Star Tribune honors. It’s time to push that winning streak to nine years.

The Star Tribune is now accepting nominations for three special honors to be announced on June 24 at the All-Minnesota Sports Awards show at the Vikings headquarters in Eagan. Anyone can nominate a student, coach, leader or special person who contributes to prep sports. The honors are:

The Courage in Competition Award

This award will be given to the student-athlete who has displayed great courage, in any form, this school year.

The Student First Award

Our academics-focused honor will be awarded to the student-athlete who has performed at a high level in the classroom.

The Difference-Maker of the Year

A highlight every year, our Difference-Maker honor will be awarded to a person who has displayed an extraordinary spirit of service and selflessness in supporting student-athletes and advancing high school athletics in their community.

Nominate now!

Nominating is easy: Just fill out our form below.

After the nomination period concludes, nominees will be evaluated in early June and the winners will be chosen by the Star Tribune Sports staff.

Thank you for taking the time to nominate special individuals in our high school sports communities.

