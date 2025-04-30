What did President Donald Trump’s first 100 days mean for Minnesota?

President Donald Trump launched his second term with a slew of orders that have reshaped Minnesota and the world. As it reached the 100-day mark, journalists from The Minnesota Star Tribune reported on the wide-ranging ramifications for the state, which the Republican did not carry, though he garnered strong support in the state’s less populated counties.
Here are the Minnesota Star Tribune’s recent stories looking at the ways the second Trump presidency have impacted the North Star State.
A grassroots uprising in Minnesota
Organizations across the state, such as Indivisible Twin Cities, 50501: Minnesota, and Women’s March Minnesota, have rallied tens of thousands of Minnesotans to protest the president’s administration this year. Many took to the streets to protest for the first time, signaling a sea-change in political involvement.
Steadfast support in Bowlus
Residents in central Minnesota’s Morrison County went for Trump stronger than anywhere else in the state, and the president’s policies are resonating with his supporters — even some who have suffered consequences as a result.
Tension with Minnesota‘s chief legal officer
Attorney General Keith Ellison has joined several Democratic attorneys general to challenge orders by President Trump’s cabinet. The Minnesota Star Tribune also launched a tracking tool as a way to keep up with the progress of state-based lawsuits pushing back on Trump’s moves on birthright citizenship, federal spending, public health funding and the Department of Education.
Chaos in Minnesota colleges and classrooms
Federal policies enacted by President Trump’s administration have fostered turmoil at institutions of higher education, as schools face diminishing federal resources, a major push against diversity, equity and inclusion policies, and confusion around the immigration status of international students.
Unauthorized Immigrants arrested, deported from Minnesota jails
Hundreds of unauthorized immigrants have been jailed since Trump took office. Many were arrested at work or school, joining some of the 96 detainees the Star Tribune observed being given orders for deportation. Some have lived in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades.
Market uncertainty here and across the globe
Tariffs imposed by Trump’s cabinet are expected to raise inflation and slow economic growth. The Minnesota Star Tribune analyzed 10 charts, from inflation to rent prices, to show how those decisions affect Minnesotans.