What did President Donald Trump’s first 100 days mean for Minnesota?

From detentions and deportations to rallies and lawsuits, to confusion on campuses and economic uncertainty, here’s a recap of how Minnesotans fared through the president’s first 100 days in office.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 30, 2025 at 5:01PM
President Donald Trump speaks at Macomb Community College, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Warren Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/The Associated Press)

President Donald Trump launched his second term with a slew of orders that have reshaped Minnesota and the world. As it reached the 100-day mark, journalists from The Minnesota Star Tribune reported on the wide-ranging ramifications for the state, which the Republican did not carry, though he garnered strong support in the state’s less populated counties.

Here are the Minnesota Star Tribune’s recent stories looking at the ways the second Trump presidency have impacted the North Star State.

A grassroots uprising in Minnesota

Organizations across the state, such as Indivisible Twin Cities, 50501: Minnesota, and Women’s March Minnesota, have rallied tens of thousands of Minnesotans to protest the president’s administration this year. Many took to the streets to protest for the first time, signaling a sea-change in political involvement.

Steadfast support in Bowlus

Residents in central Minnesota’s Morrison County went for Trump stronger than anywhere else in the state, and the president’s policies are resonating with his supporters — even some who have suffered consequences as a result.

Tension with Minnesota‘s chief legal officer

Attorney General Keith Ellison has joined several Democratic attorneys general to challenge orders by President Trump’s cabinet. The Minnesota Star Tribune also launched a tracking tool as a way to keep up with the progress of state-based lawsuits pushing back on Trump’s moves on birthright citizenship, federal spending, public health funding and the Department of Education.

Chaos in Minnesota colleges and classrooms

Federal policies enacted by President Trump’s administration have fostered turmoil at institutions of higher education, as schools face diminishing federal resources, a major push against diversity, equity and inclusion policies, and confusion around the immigration status of international students.

Unauthorized Immigrants arrested, deported from Minnesota jails

Hundreds of unauthorized immigrants have been jailed since Trump took office. Many were arrested at work or school, joining some of the 96 detainees the Star Tribune observed being given orders for deportation. Some have lived in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades.

Market uncertainty here and across the globe

Tariffs imposed by Trump’s cabinet are expected to raise inflation and slow economic growth. The Minnesota Star Tribune analyzed 10 charts, from inflation to rent prices, to show how those decisions affect Minnesotans.

100 days, more than 100 impacts in Minnesota

And those stories are just from the last week. Search through more than 100 previous stories by the Minnesota Star Tribune’s journalists on the early impacts of the second Trump administration.

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

