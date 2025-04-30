Gophers land commitment from Ezekiel Bates, a running back from Pennsylvania

The Gophers football program on Wednesday received its first running back commitment for the 2026 recruiting class when Ezekiel Bates of Malvern (Pa.) Preparatory School announced that he has chosen Minnesota.
Bates, 5-11 and 210 pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Gophers in February, took an unofficial visit to campus in March and revealed his decision on the social platform X. Bates does not yet have a star rating from the recruiting-focused website 247Sports.
Programs offering him scholarships included Power Four conference members Boston College, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, along with Mid-American Conference schools Akron, Buffalo, Kent State and Toledo.
Bates rushed 83 times for 461 yards and caught seven passes for 78 yards while scoring eight touchdowns as a junior in 2024. He is the ninth player to commit to Minnesota’s 2026 recruiting class.
The Gophers are coming off an 8-5 season and a win against Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.