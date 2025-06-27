When Sylvia Braaten caught a rugby ball at a student organization fair during her freshman year at Marquette, she had no idea it would change the trajectory of her life.
Now, nearly two decades later, Braaten is the head coach of the TC Gemini, Minneapolis’ professional women’s rugby team. The Gemini are one of six founding franchises in the inaugural season of Women’s Elite Rugby — the first professional rugby 15s (15 a side) women’s league in the United States, built from the grassroots level by former national team players, coaches and organizers.
On Sunday, the first WER Legacy Cup will take place at TCO Stadium in Eagan with the league’s top teams, the New York Exiles and the Denver Onyx, facing off for the championship. Tickets range from $15 to $50.
For many players, coaches and fans, the Legacy Cup is a celebration of the women’s rugby community and what it’s built. For the Twin Cities, it’s also personal.
The hometown Gemini didn’t qualify for the championship match, but they’ve been central to the movement that made WER possible — helping establish the Twin Cities not just as a host site for the championship but as a driving force behind the rise of professional women’s rugby in the United States.
“It’s been a long time coming,“ Braaten said. “The Twin Cities set up a strong rugby community for a long time. … You’ve seen them show out and how they come to the games. I’m so excited to be part of it.”
Rugby is for everybody
The WER is the result of years of organizing by the very athletes now competing on the field.
One of those leaders is Ali Gillberg, who plays the forward positions of prop and lock for TC Gemini. Gillberg is a former commissioner, board member and marketing director of the Women’s Premier League, a semi-professional rugby organization that served as the highest level of U.S. women’s rugby from 2009 to 2024. Alongside such teammates as Kathryn Johnson, an Olympian and Minneapolis firefighter, she helped lead the WPL’s professionalization effort.