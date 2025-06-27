Worth It podcast: Changing gayborhoods, women’s rugby and a 12-mile walk

(Listen here on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music)
On this week’s episode
It’s Pride weekend, and there are 10,000 ways to celebrate - our team has your weekend plans on lock. We’ll get you caught up on local women’s rugby just in time for the championship final this weekend. The story of the closure (and reopening) of 19 Bar is a window into the history of an important gayborhood in Minneapolis. We’ll tell you about it. Plus, what it’s like to walk Minneapolis from the tippity top to the very bottom.
This week’s guests
This week’s guests are general assignment reporter Zoë Jackson, medical technology reporter Victor Stefanescu, sports intern Shelby Swanson, and digital food and culture producer Abby Sliva.
Hosted by Nicole Norfleet, “Worth It” is a collaboration between the Minnesota Star Tribune and Lemonada Media. The production team includes Melissa Townsend, Tiffany Bui, Kryssy Pease, Zoë Jackson, Casey Darnell, Steve Nelson and Jenni Pinkley.