Worth It podcast: Changing gayborhoods, women’s rugby and a 12-mile walk

Each week we share the happenings around Minnesota worth your time, money and attention.

By Nicole Norfleet

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 27, 2025 at 10:00AM
(From left) Reporter Zoë Jackson, night editor and "Worth It" host Nicole Norfleet, digital food and culture producer Abby Sliva, sports intern Shelby Swanon and medical technology reporter Victor Stefanescu.

On this week’s episode

It’s Pride weekend, and there are 10,000 ways to celebrate - our team has your weekend plans on lock. We’ll get you caught up on local women’s rugby just in time for the championship final this weekend. The story of the closure (and reopening) of 19 Bar is a window into the history of an important gayborhood in Minneapolis. We’ll tell you about it. Plus, what it’s like to walk Minneapolis from the tippity top to the very bottom.

This week’s guests

This week’s guests are general assignment reporter Zoë Jackson, medical technology reporter Victor Stefanescu, sports intern Shelby Swanson, and digital food and culture producer Abby Sliva.

Hosted by Nicole Norfleet, “Worth It” is a collaboration between the Minnesota Star Tribune and Lemonada Media. The production team includes Melissa Townsend, Tiffany Bui, Kryssy Pease, Zoë Jackson, Casey Darnell, Steve Nelson and Jenni Pinkley.

about the writer

Nicole Norfleet

Night Editor

Nicole is one of the team leaders of the Today desk and typically works as the night editor. Previously, she worked as a business reporter covering beats like the retail industry and commercial real estate. In 2022, she and Jeffrey Meitrodt were named Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting finalists for their "Unsettled" series.

