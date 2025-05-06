Minnesota arts groups reel from abrupt NEA cuts to grants

When Children’s Theatre Company staged the world premiere of “Milo Imagines the World” in February, it did not imagine that such plays may be endangered in the future.
The Minneapolis company had plans for similar premieres over the next two years, but now it faces tough choices. That’s because “Milo” received $40,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), which abruptly canceled grants Saturday for scores of arts and culture groups across the nation after President Donald Trump proposed to eliminate the agency a day earlier.
“The loss of NEA funds is a big deal for any organization, large or small,” said Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) managing director Ryan French, adding that “there’s often a two-year lead time on some of these requests and this support is fairly important.”
CTC is one of many Minnesota groups left reeling after the NEA canceled or withdrew grants. In January, the independent federal agency posted that 35 arts and culture groups in the state had won $882,500 in grants.
The cancellation email stated: “The NEA is updating its grant-making policy priorities to focus funding on projects that reflect the nation’s rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the president. Consequently, we are terminating awards that fall outside these new priorities.”
The NEA was established in 1965 and had a budget of $207 million last year. According to its 2024 financial report, the agency distributed more than $163 million in grants.
Ben Johnson, arts and cultural affairs director for the city of Minneapolis, called the NEA’s cuts devastating and said they will have a deleterious effect not just on the arts but on the economies and vitality of communities across America. “It’s [just] really demoralizing … and everything is happening all at once.”
Mixed Blood Theatre was in the throes of prepping for its big September event in greater Minnesota when it got word Saturday that the remainder of its $95,000 project grant from the NEA had been rescinded.