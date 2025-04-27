Review: TU Dance marks its 20th anniversary with joy, grief and transcendence

The two dancers began in a pieta pose, with Keen’s character appearing as if in grief over a dead or dying body. Soon Conway began to emerge into life as Keen prodded and cajoled his floppy body. Wobbling on his feet, Conway heavily dependent on Keen’s weight. There was a Frankenstein element to the work, with an emphasis on grief. The piece perhaps referenced how the AIDS crisis took so many young lives, including Ailey’s, in the 1980s and 90s.