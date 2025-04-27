Review: TU Dance marks its 20th anniversary with joy, grief and transcendence

For its 20th anniversary, TU Dance celebrated five important Black choreographers, beginning with 20th-century giant Alvin Ailey.
The artists all have established a relationship with the St. Paul company over the years, and have some connection to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, where TU’s artistic director Toni Pierce-Sands had been a soloist earlier in her career.
Ailey’s “Witness,” first choreographed in 1986, kicked off things at the O’Shaughnessy in St. Paul Friday. Sa’Nah Britt captured the elegant grace of Ailey’s last solo, set to a series of spirituals sung by opera singer Jessye Norman. With tremendous clarity of line and deep connection to breath, Britt soared through piece’s emotional arc.
Actor T. Mychael Rambo provided an interlude after the first piece, offering his singing voice to the song “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round,” and sharing a bit of history of TU and its wife-and-husband founders, Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands.
“They decided to create this tenacious, triumphant, talented group of unique, unstoppable, unbelievably, talented people,” Rambo said.
In addition to Rambo’s speech, TU celebrated its milestone anniversary also by sharing a video of past works. The program acknowledged the many choreographers who contributed to TU’s history, though notably the list did not include Uri’s name. Toni has been leading the company since Uri left in 2019 after he was accused of sexual assault. (The case was settled out of court.)
Toni’s legacy of producing dance of extremely high artistic quality was on view in the anniversary show, as world-class dancers, trainees, veterans and students took the stage at the O’Shaughnessy.
With styles that incorporated ballet, modern traditions and West African movement vocabulary, the dances sparkled.