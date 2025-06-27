Three youth hockey teammates reunite as Minnesota Frost draftees

No one cheered louder or hugged harder when the Frost picked Mercyhurst’s Vanessa Upson in the PWHL entry draft than their first-round pick from earlier Tuesday night, Quinnipiac defender Kendall Cooper.
They played youth hockey together for a stacked Stoney Creek Sabres junior team from Ontario whose most threatening opponent might have been a pandemic. They went their separate ways to play college hockey — some 500 miles apart, from Lake Erie to the Atlantic Ocean — before the Frost and the PWHL draft brought them back together.
They were reunited and became a professional trio when the Frost took their former Stoney Creek teammate Brooke Becker, a Providence defender, in the sixth and final round, 46th overall. They all had played youth hockey in Hamilton, Ontario, about 45 minutes from Toronto.
In St. Paul for a Friday introduction, Cooper was asked just how high she leapt when pal Upson’s name was called in the fifth round by the two-time Walter Cup champion Frost.
“It felt like a PR [personal record], honestly,” Cooper said. “I was so excited. I didn’t want to take the spotlight away from her. Hopefully, I didn’t. We were talking about it afterward: It was so cool.”
The Frost’s draft-night decisions included connections beyond that, too. They took two former St. Lawrence teammates, too — Abby Hustler in the second round and Anna Segedi in the third.
Hustler and Segedi hung out together before the draft in Ottawa.
“We’re just super supportive of each other,” said Segedi, who has played for China’s national team. “We’ve been friends since she came to St. Lawrence. We played together for the last couple years. She’s really a special player. I really am looking forward to continuing working with her. Maybe we can live together or something like that.”