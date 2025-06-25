Frost

Frost select former Quinnipiac star Kendall Cooper in first round of PWHL draft

The defender was an effective scorer in college with 116 points in 158 games.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 12:29AM
The Minnesota Frost select defender Kendall Cooper, center, from Oakville, Ontario, during the first round of the PWHL draft in Ottawa, Ontario, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Stung by the expansion demolition of its carefully crafted defense, the Frost filled the holes in Tuesday’s PWHL entry draft by taking Quinnipiac defender Kendall Cooper sixth overall.

She’s a 23-year-old from Oakville, Ontario, who was her college team’s captain and third-leading scorer from the back line with 116 points in 158 career games.

She was the fourth defender taken among the draft’s first six picks.

Cooper called herself “super excited” on the draft floor after she was selected.

“I’m going to play whatever role they need me to play,” Cooper said. “I try to pride myself on consistency, someone who can be reliable and do the right thing out there.”

Tuesday’s draft continued a busy offseason in which the league’s original six teams surrendered important pieces of their rosters to the PWHL’s new expansion teams in Vancouver and Seattle.

The Frost lost defensive stars Claire Thompson and Sophie Jaques as soon as the initial “exclusive signing period” started early this month. Vancouver signed both players as soon as it opened, choosing to build their team from the backline forward.

The Frost later countered in free agency by adding defender Sidney Morin, a defender who played at Minnetonka and Minnesota Duluth, and Boston Fleet defender Sidney Morin and re-signing their own Mae Batherson, their 2024 sixth-round pick.

On Tuesday night, the Frost went for defense again.

One pick before that, Ottawa took Chanhassen’s Rory Guilday after she played four seasons at Cornell. She is a three-time medalist with Team USA.

New York started the night in Ottawa by taking Kristyna Kaltounkova with the first pick overall, awarded to one of only two teams that didn’t make the playoffs.

Kaltounkova is a 23-year-old from Czechia by way of Colgate University. She was a 2025 world championship tournament all-star in April in her home country. She is the first Czech player to be named a Patty Kazmaier Award finalist, too.

Boston took Clarkson defender Haley Winn second overall. New York, via a trade with Toronto, moved up to third and selected Wisconsin’s Casey O’Brien. Montreal took defender Nicole Gosling from London, Ontario and Clarkson fourth while Ottawa chose Guilday fifth.

It didn’t take long for that first trade, when New York traded veteran defender Ella Shelton to Toronto for the third and 27th picks. The Sirens used that third pick to select O’Brien, the 2025 Kazmaier winner.

Boston took Gophers forward Ella Huber 10th overall, or the second pick in the second round.

