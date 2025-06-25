Frost select former Quinnipiac star Kendall Cooper in first round of PWHL draft

Stung by the expansion demolition of its carefully crafted defense, the Frost filled the holes in Tuesday’s PWHL entry draft by taking Quinnipiac defender Kendall Cooper sixth overall.
She’s a 23-year-old from Oakville, Ontario, who was her college team’s captain and third-leading scorer from the back line with 116 points in 158 career games.
She was the fourth defender taken among the draft’s first six picks.
Cooper called herself “super excited” on the draft floor after she was selected.
“I’m going to play whatever role they need me to play,” Cooper said. “I try to pride myself on consistency, someone who can be reliable and do the right thing out there.”
Tuesday’s draft continued a busy offseason in which the league’s original six teams surrendered important pieces of their rosters to the PWHL’s new expansion teams in Vancouver and Seattle.
The Frost lost defensive stars Claire Thompson and Sophie Jaques as soon as the initial “exclusive signing period” started early this month. Vancouver signed both players as soon as it opened, choosing to build their team from the backline forward.
The Frost later countered in free agency by adding defender Sidney Morin, who played at Minnetonka and Minnesota Duluth, and re-signing their own Mae Batherson, their 2024 sixth-round pick.