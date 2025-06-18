Frost re-sign goalie Maddie Rooney; two more former Frost players join Vancouver

The Minnesota Frost made a long-term commitment to goalie Maddie Rooney, agreeing to terms on a three-year contract through the 2027-28 season.
With Nicole Hensley, Rooney formed a formidable goaltending duo that helped lead the Frost to back-to-back championships in the first two seasons of PWHL history.
Hensley is also under contract for next season.
“Keeping our goaltending tandem together for next season was a priority because they have been so crucial to our success,” Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso said in a statement.
Rooney, 27, starred at Andover High and Minnesota Duluth. She has been a regular member of the U.S. national team, winning gold medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics and at the world championships in 2017 and 2019.
In two years with the Frost, she has 13 wins and four shutouts in 29 regular season games with a 2.08 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. Caruso said Rooney “consistently makes big saves in critical moments,” and her playoff statistics back that up. She has eight wins and two shutouts in 10 games, with a 1.46 goal-against average and .939 save percentage.
Rooney is currently the Frost’s only player signed through 2027-28.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, forward Michela Cava and defender Mellissa Channell-Watkins, who both spent the past two seasons with the Frost, signed with the expansion Vancouver team.