Frost lose forwards Brooke McQuigge and Denisa Křížová in PWHL expansion draft

Forwards Brooke McQuigge and Denisa Křížová were taken by Vancouver in the PWHL expansion draft Monday night.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 2:31AM
Forwards Brooke McQuigge, left, and Denisa Křížová are leaving the Minnesota Frost, taken by Vancouver in Monday night's expansion draft. (Aaron Lavinsky and Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Frost lost two more players from their Walter Cup championship team in the PWHL’s expansion process.

But they didn’t lose veteran forward Kelly Pannek, forward Grace Zumwinkle or goaltender Nicole Hensley in Monday night’s expansion draft featuring newcomers Seattle and Vancouver.

Vancouver plucked Frost rookie forward Brooke McQuigge fourth overall in Monday’s expansion draft, then came back with the 11th pick in the 14-player draft and took forward Denisa Křížová.

All of it came after the Frost lost offensive-minded defenders Claire Thompson and Sophie Jaques last week at the start of a five-day exclusive signing period

Then they lost McQuigge and Křížová on Monday night, when Vancouver took Ottawa defender Ashton Bell first overall. Runners-up to the Frost in the Walter Cup Finals, the Charge also lost the second overall pick when Seattle took defender Aneta Tejralová.

Each of the league’s original six teams were allowed to protect three players to start the process — and the Frost did so last week by choosing Kendall Coyne Schofield, Lee Stecklein and 2004 No. 1 overall pick Taylor Heise.

The Frost lost the first two players — Thompson and Jaques — signed in the exclusive signing window, so they were allowed to protect a fourth player.

They did so by pulling back from their unprotected list last year’s second-round pick, Britta Curl-Salemme.

Pannek, Zumwinkle and Hensley all remained with the Frost at night’s end Monday.

Pannek was a two-time NCAA champion with the Gophers and is a two-time Olympian.

Excelsior’s Zumwinkle played alongside Heise on the Gophers and won silver at the 2022 Olympics. Olympic gold medal winner Hensley swapped starts last season with Maddie Rooney, who is an upcoming free agent.

The PWHL entry draft is June 24 in Ottawa.

Players with Minnesota connections taken Monday:

-- Former Frost and Gophers forward Abby Boreen went from Montreal to Vancouver with the fifth pick.

-- The Blake School’s Izzy Daniel of Minneapolis went eighth from Toronto to Vancouver.

-- Blaine’s Gabby Rosenthal went from New York to Vancouver with the ninth pick.

-- Former Minnesota State and Wisconsin player Anna Wilgren went 10th to Vancouver from Montreal.

-- Boston’s Emily Brown of Blaine was the last player taken, by Seattle at 14th.

