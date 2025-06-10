Frost lose forwards Brooke McQuigge and Denisa Křížová in PWHL expansion draft

The Frost lost two more players from their Walter Cup championship team in the PWHL’s expansion process.
But they didn’t lose veteran forward Kelly Pannek, forward Grace Zumwinkle or goaltender Nicole Hensley in Monday night’s expansion draft featuring newcomers Seattle and Vancouver.
Vancouver plucked Frost rookie forward Brooke McQuigge fourth overall in Monday’s expansion draft, then came back with the 11th pick in the 14-player draft and took forward Denisa Křížová.
All of it came after the Frost lost offensive-minded defenders Claire Thompson and Sophie Jaques last week at the start of a five-day exclusive signing period
Then they lost McQuigge and Křížová on Monday night, when Vancouver took Ottawa defender Ashton Bell first overall. Runners-up to the Frost in the Walter Cup Finals, the Charge also lost the second overall pick when Seattle took defender Aneta Tejralová.
Each of the league’s original six teams were allowed to protect three players to start the process — and the Frost did so last week by choosing Kendall Coyne Schofield, Lee Stecklein and 2004 No. 1 overall pick Taylor Heise.
The Frost lost the first two players — Thompson and Jaques — signed in the exclusive signing window, so they were allowed to protect a fourth player.
They did so by pulling back from their unprotected list last year’s second-round pick, Britta Curl-Salemme.