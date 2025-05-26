This time last year, the team that would be named the Minnesota Frost lifted the PWHL’s inaugural trophy in a rapidly emptying arena outside Boston.
On Monday, the Frost can win a second consecutive Walter Cup, this time at home in St. Paul at Xcel Energy Center.
They lead the best-of-five league PWHL Finals against Ottawa 2-1 after Saturday’s Game 3 triple-overtime victory and can avoid a fifth and final game at Ottawa on Wednesday if they win Monday in Minnesota.
“We’ve never done it before, so I honestly don’t know,” Frost star forward Taylor Heise said Sunday afternoon about perhaps clinching the championship at home. “I don’t want to jinx it in any sense, but it would be awesome.
“Doing this at home would be life-altering. Even those not from Minnesota would know how important that would be. So, I think anyone and everyone is going to come out tomorrow — including Ottawa, doing everything they can — and we’re going to try to match that and be better.”
All three finals games have ended with a score of 2-1, and all three have gone to overtime. Fourth-line rookie Katy Knoll won Saturday’s game midway through the third overtime with a falling swipe from short range that found the net.
Add the Frost’s series-clinching Game 4 in a first-round series against Toronto and their past four games have all gone to OT.
Coach Ken Klee’s son David just played three overtime games, including a deciding Game 5, in winning the junior hockey USHL’s Clark Cup. Now his father’s team is going to overtime every night as well.