They’re not going back to Toronto.
A Frost team that needed a fifth and final first-round playoff game to beat Toronto last year defeated the Sceptres again.
But this time it’s all over after a comeback 4-3 victory won on Taylor Heise’s goal with four minutes left in overtime Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
Heise scored just moments after her shot missed the net. She didn’t miss the second time, when her shot from high above the right circle eluded both traffic in front of the net and Toronto goaltender Carly Jackson.
The fourth-seeded Frost advance to the Walter Cup Finals, awaiting the winner of the Montreal-Ottawa series winner. They’ll open on the road against either opponent.
The Frost trailed 2-0 in the second period and 3-2 in the third, until Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield sent the game to overtime with her second goal of the game — and of the series — with a nifty backhanded shot from goal’s edge off a rebound at 8:33 of the third period.
Her first goal of the night came when she deflected linemate Heise’s shot from distance, again at goal’s edge.
It came just 14 seconds after Toronto’s Hannah Miller had given her team a 2-0 lead at 10:33 of the second period.