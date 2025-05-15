Frost

Minnesota Frost clinch PWHL playoff series with overtime victory over Toronto Sceptres

The Frost advanced to the championship round to defend their Walter Cup title.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 2:25AM
Frost forward Taylor Heise, left, is swarmed by teammates Britta Curl-Salemme and Grace Zumwinkle after she scored the winning goal in overtime Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

They’re not going back to Toronto.

A Frost team that needed a fifth and final first-round playoff game to beat Toronto last year defeated the Sceptres again.

But this time it’s all over after a comeback 4-3 victory won on Taylor Heise’s goal with four minutes left in overtime Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

Heise scored just moments after her shot missed the net. She didn’t miss the second time, when her shot from high above the right circle eluded both traffic in front of the net and Toronto goaltender Carly Jackson.

The fourth-seeded Frost advance to the Walter Cup Finals, awaiting the winner of the Montreal-Ottawa series winner. They’ll open on the road against either opponent.

The Frost trailed 2-0 in the second period and 3-2 in the third, until Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield sent the game to overtime with her second goal of the game — and of the series — with a nifty backhanded shot from goal’s edge off a rebound at 8:33 of the third period.

Her first goal of the night came when she deflected linemate Heise’s shot from distance, again at goal’s edge.

It came just 14 seconds after Toronto’s Hannah Miller had given her team a 2-0 lead at 10:33 of the second period.

A year ago, the Frost — then named PWHL Minnesota — needed a fifth first-round playoff game to beat Toronto and advance to the inaugural Walter Cup Finals that they also won in five games.

On Wednesday, they trailed 2-0 midway through the second period before they tied the game with two goals before period’s end.

Toronto forward Julia Gosling scored with 5:28 left in first period.

Then the Sceptres made it 2-0 on Miller’s snapped shot high in the slot midway through the second period.

But before anybody booked airline tickets back to Toronto for a Game 5 on Saturday, the Frost equalized it with two goals in less than eight minutes.

After Coyne Schofield made it 2-1, Frost assistant captain Kelly Pannek tied the score 2-2 with another deflected goal, this one from McQuigge’s shot at 18:48.

The 2-2 tie didn’t last long.

Sceptres forward Emma Maltais scored 58 seconds into the third period to make it 3-2 before Coyne Schofield answered right back less than eight minutes later with the goal that forced overtime.

Both teams changed their starting goaltenders before Game 4, the Frost swapping Maddie Rooney for Nicole Hensley and the Sceptres sending Jackson into action for Kristen Campbell.

Hensley started in goal Wednesday after Rooney had been there for victories in Games 2 and 3. The Frost won that Game 3 7-5, the 12 combined goals making it the highest-scoring game in league history, regular season or playoffs.

Frost coach Ken Klee called it “one of the crazier playoff games I’ve ever been a part of” and said he didn’t need words to communicate to his players afterward.

“They knew after the game by the look on my face that it wasn’t something we were celebrating,” Klee said after Tuesday’s practice. “We celebrated a win, but not the way we got the win. They understand.”

